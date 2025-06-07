What exactly is that? - page 4
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From where do you get that ?
FOK is fill all the requested volume, doesn't matter the price.
According to the Tick data, and the Excel sheet provided by the broker, the position was closed at a bid price of 273845.
So, the data is congruent. However, the Broker's response does not explain how the position was closed at 273022.
The broker's own response shows that the price data in the OHLC and tick data is correct and that the position's exit price is incorrect.
I would suggest arguing this out with the broker, stating that their own data (the Excel sheet) proves that there is an error.
My previous answer was incomplete, the price matters, but there can be different prices.
From your link :
When a trader submits a Fill or Kill Order, the broker will attempt to execute the entire order at the specified price or better.
My previous answer was incomplete, the price matters, but there can be different prices.
From your link :
Yes, ok. specified or better, but not worse and not at any price...
Yes, sorry for the previous wrong formulation.
no matter, I was wrong as well...
What I am wondering now is if a SL/TP are using FOK ? I guess not as that would mean no (negative) slippage.
What I am wondering now is if a SL/TP are using FOK ? I guess not as that would mean no (negative) slippage.