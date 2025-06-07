What exactly is that? - page 4

New comment
 
Alain Verleyen #:

From where do you get that ?

FOK is fill all the requested volume, doesn't matter the price.

Here, an external reference:



Edit
I found a few of them with similar explanations. Can post, if you like .
[Deleted]  
Rocky B #: Here you go. detailed and seperated:

According to the Tick data, and the Excel sheet provided by the broker, the position was closed at a bid price of 273845.




So, the data is congruent. However, the Broker's response does not explain how the position was closed at 273022.

The broker's own response shows that the price data in the OHLC and tick data is correct and that the position's exit price is incorrect.

I would suggest arguing this out with the broker, stating that their own data (the Excel sheet) proves that there is an error.

 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
Here, an external reference:



Edit
I found a few of them with similar explanations. Can post, if you like .

My previous answer was incomplete, the price matters, but there can be different prices.

From your link :

When a trader submits a Fill or Kill Order, the broker will attempt to execute the entire order at the specified price or better.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

My previous answer was incomplete, the price matters, but there can be different prices.

From your link :

Yes, ok. specified or better, but not worse and not at any price...
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
Yes, ok. specified or better, but not worse and not at any price...
Yes, sorry for the previous wrong formulation.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Yes, sorry for the previous wrong formulation.
no matter, I was wrong as well...
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
no matter, I was wrong as well...
What I am wondering now is if a SL/TP are using FOK ? I guess not as that would mean no (negative) slippage.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What I am wondering now is if a SL/TP are using FOK ? I guess not as that would mean no (negative) slippage.
thats what I tried to research...

But logic already answered me, it cannot be FoK, it must be GtC with no additional options.

Not sure about TP, but SL for sure not. You get filled ASAP with any availability until fully satisfied.
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
thats what I tried to research...

But logic already answered me, it cannot be FoK, it must be GtC with no additional options.

Not sure about TP, but SL for sure not. You get filled ASAP with any availability until fully satisfied.
That seems logical yes, for the opening we can choose FOK (if available). But not for SL/TP...unless it's somehow "propagated" from the original order which I never checked.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What I am wondering now is if a SL/TP are using FOK ? I guess not as that would mean no (negative) slippage.
If TP were FoK, and you trade big volume, let's say 100 Lot on XAU and you want to close, but liquidity is missing, that would be bad...

This could be difficult to handle especially min manual trading. But also Algo trading will have issues with such situations... I have fire full closure code for SL situations in my code, but not for TP. I never thought of TP not being filled (fully)...

I think, I need some additional code now.

Is there a way to test such with the strategy tester? - I don't think so. Only slippage can be tested, right?
12345
New comment