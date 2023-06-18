Need Help Downloading Stuff
Login into your MQL5 account in your MT4/5 terminal >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your dnc77 login (and not your email or any other) and then go to the search area in the upper right corner and search for the program you want to download and install in your MT4/5 terminal.
Alternatively, you can click the Market tab (or option in MT5) in the Terminal/Toolbox window of MT4/5 and browse the entire MQL5.com Market.
Login into your MQL5 account in your MT4/5 terminal >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, with your dnc77 login (and not your email or any other) and then go to the search area in the upper right corner and search for the program you want to download and install in your MT4/5 terminal.
Alternatively, you can click the Market tab (or option in MT5) in the Terminal/Toolbox window of MT4/5 and browse the entire MQL5.com Market.
Hi Eleni,
Thank you for your help. I don't wish to use MT app to download my content. I would like to download my content in a zip where I can manage and control myself where files are being placed in my computer.
Also, My mt's don't work well with the market despite having the right password.
It's rather odd that one cannot simply just download the software they need, particularly when it's free. Is there another way that you know around this please?
Thank you for your help!
Regards
Duncan
Also, My mt's don't work well with the market despite having the right password. It's rather odd that one cannot simply just download the software they need, particularly when it's free. Is there another way that you know around this please?
You can't download it as a zip. The Market products have licensing information and need to be downloaded via the MetaTrader desktop application so that they can be authenticated and activated it, even if it is free.
What version and build of MetaTrader are you using?
What is your operating system and version?
You can't download it as a zip. The Market products have licensing information and need to be downloaded via the MetaTrader desktop application so that they can be authenticated and activated it, even if it is free.
What version and build of MetaTrader are you using?
What is your operating system and version?
Of course one can and one should be able to. I actually found a product I was wanting to download from here and downloaded it directly from the provider's website.
It's just ridiculous that there is a 'Download' button on the web page to allow you to download and then ask if you have MT upon clicking it. Perhaps, a better way is to have a message to suggest that this can be downloaded from the MT Market platform at the very least.
I'm trying to find a good strategy tester and spent a long time working through trying to get one to work. I'm still looking for something that gives me all the features I need though.
I'm using MT5 and MT4 on Linux. Both don't display anything when searching in the market.
Thanks for your help.
Of course one can and one should be able to. I actually found a product I was wanting to download from here and downloaded it directly from the provider's website.
It's just ridiculous that there is a 'Download' button on the web page to allow you to download and then ask if you have MT upon clicking it. Perhaps, a better way is to have a message to suggest that this can be downloaded from the MT Market platform at the very least.
I'm trying to find a good strategy tester and spent a long time working through trying to get one to work. I'm still looking for something that gives me all the features I need though.
I'm using MT5 and MT4 on Linux. Both don't display anything when searching in the market.
Thanks for your help.
There seems to some confusion here. Are you talking about Market products or CodeBase publications?
CodeBase publications are open source and available as direct files or as ZIP archives, and can be download from the Website or from MetaEditor.
Market products are not available as ZIP archive as they are licensed and can only be download via the MetaTrader terminal.
If the author offers the product separately as a 3rd party product on a 3rd party website, then that has nothing to do with how the Market processing works here, and you will have to accept and respect that.
Even if it is a free product, the seller can change it later to a paid product (or vice versa), so licensing and activation needs to be maintained irrespective of it being priced or free.
There seems to some confusion here. Are you talking about Market products or CodeBase publications?
CodeBase publications are open source and available as direct files or as ZIP archives, and can be download from the Website or from MetaEditor.
Market products are not available as ZIP archive as they are licensed and can only be download via the MetaTrader terminal.
If the author offers the product separately as a 3rd party product on a 3rd party website, then that has nothing to do with how the Market processing works here, and you will have to accept and respect that.
Even if it is a free product, the seller can change it later to a paid product (or vice versa), so licensing and activation needs to be maintained irrespective of it being priced or free.
Hey Fernando,
Thanks. I'm not familiar with the terminology here so yeah there must be some confusion. I think what you may be referring to is how the mql5.com website handles downloads. I think I get you thanks.
I just want to find a decent strategy tester that runs on my MT but I think I am going to get ForexTester instead.
Thank you for your help.
Regards
Duncan
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Hi there,
I am at my wits end to try and download something yet I am presented with a message saying: "Do you have Metatrader" to which I respond Yes.
Following that, the dialog box closes and I am stuck with no download. This is very frustrating and I am finding it very difficult to do anything as a result.
Any help would be greaty appreciated.
Thanks
dnc77.