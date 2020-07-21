connect to MT4 signal

New comment
 

Hi, 

Apologies for the basic nature of this query. I have watched the tutorials but still cannot see how to do this.

I am trying to link my subscription to my MT4 account

To do this the steps I have taken are

  - subscribed to an MT4 signal on MQL5 community. (confirmed as subscribed)

  - In the MT4 platform on my PC, I have chosen 'Tools / Options / Signal'

  - message says 'not connected select from the signals database'.

  - I use that link which takes me to the MQL5 website,

  - I find and select the signal in 'My subscriptions'

  - select box '+Subscribe more' 

  - in pop up box select 'Start copying in MetaTrader'

  - takes me back to the box on MT4 but cannot see anything else to select

Would appreciate any help as so frustrated now

Thanks very much

Mark

 
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 

Thanks for getting back to me Sergey.

Unfortunately, the instructions above agree to the steps that I have followed so far.

When I get to step 7 of the instructions

I have confirmed that I am connected to the MQL5 community and that my subscription is active but I cannot make it connect?

Thanks

Mark


 
MJS72:

Thanks for getting back to me Sergey.

Unfortunately, the instructions above agree to the steps that I have followed so far.

When I get to step 7 of the instructions

I have confirmed that I am connected to the MQL5 community and that my subscription is active but I cannot make it connect?

Thanks

Mark


You need to login into your MQL5 account with your: mjs72 username and not your email, then proceed.

Also make sure that your subscription is under the same MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
 

Hi Eleni,

Thanks. Again that is how it is set at the moment.

Login ID and password are same as used to login to MQL5 in the 2nd screenshot below



 

Hi,

I have logged off everything, rebooted the PC and logged on again - a connection to the signal has now been established.

Sergey & Eleni - thanks so much for your time and help

Best wishes

Mark

New comment