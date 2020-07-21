connect to MT4 signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for getting back to me Sergey.
Unfortunately, the instructions above agree to the steps that I have followed so far.
When I get to step 7 of the instructions
I have confirmed that I am connected to the MQL5 community and that my subscription is active but I cannot make it connect?
Thanks
Mark
You need to login into your MQL5 account with your: mjs72 username and not your email, then proceed.Also make sure that your subscription is under the same MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi,
I have logged off everything, rebooted the PC and logged on again - a connection to the signal has now been established.
Sergey & Eleni - thanks so much for your time and help
Best wishes
Mark
Hi,
Apologies for the basic nature of this query. I have watched the tutorials but still cannot see how to do this.
I am trying to link my subscription to my MT4 account
To do this the steps I have taken are
- subscribed to an MT4 signal on MQL5 community. (confirmed as subscribed)
- In the MT4 platform on my PC, I have chosen 'Tools / Options / Signal'
- message says 'not connected select from the signals database'.
- I use that link which takes me to the MQL5 website,
- I find and select the signal in 'My subscriptions'
- select box '+Subscribe more'
- in pop up box select 'Start copying in MetaTrader'
- takes me back to the box on MT4 but cannot see anything else to select
Would appreciate any help as so frustrated now
Thanks very much
Mark