Email Notifications Problems - page 2
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Officially, no! Unofficially, yes, but you will have to do your own research on how to do it.
Any new solution how to fix it with Gmail. Have problem on virtual server but emails send out from home pc.
I think virtual sever something blocking.
2023.07.25 16:58:36.356 MailDispatcher connect to smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465 failed
Same with Gmail.
Any new solution how to fix it with Gmail. Have problem on virtual server but emails send out from home pc.
I think virtual sever something blocking.
2023.07.25 16:58:36.356 MailDispatcher connect to smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465 failed
Same with Gmail.
The same for Yahoo.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I have tried everything to get e-mail working
Miguel Angel Vico Alba, 2023.07.21 09:18
I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.
Alternatives
Today I tried using email for MT5, but it failed. It worked in MT4.
I have managed these :
Today I tried using email for MT5, but it failed. It worked in MT4.
I have managed these :
Troubleshooting: Restoring Email Alerts (MT4/MT5)
Due to increased security measures by major email providers (Google, Microsoft, etc.), traditional passwords no longer work for automated alerts. To restore email functionality, follow these steps to create a secure App Password.
Phase 1: Create an App Password
Note: These steps use Gmail as the example. Other providers use similar settings under "Security."
Enable 2-Step Verification: Log in to your email account security settings. Ensure 2-Step Verification is turned ON.
Generate App Password: Search for "App passwords" in your account settings.
Name the App: Select "Other" and type MetaTrader.
Save the Code: Click Create. A 16-character code will appear in a yellow box. Copy this code exactly. This is your new MetaTrader email password.
Phase 2: Configure MetaTrader
Open Options: In MetaTrader 4/5, go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O ).
Navigate to Email: Click the Email tab and check the Enable box.
Enter Server Details:
SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:587 (or smtp-mail.outlook.com:587 )
SMTP Login: Your full email address.
SMTP Password: Paste the 16-character code generated in Phase 1.
From: Your full email address.
To: The email address where you wish to receive alerts.
Phase 3: Testing the Connection
Click Test: Click the Test button at the bottom of the Email tab.
Verify in Journal: Go to the Terminal window at the bottom of MetaTrader and click the Journal tab.
Success Check:
Success: You see Email: 'Test message' has been sent .
Failure: You see Error 421 or Login failed . If this happens, re-enter the 16-character code, ensuring there are no extra spaces.
Important: Your regular email login password will not work. You must use the generated App Password to bypass modern security blocks.
Troubleshooting: Restoring Email Alerts (MT4/MT5)
Due to increased security measures by major email providers (Google, Microsoft, etc.), traditional passwords no longer work for automated alerts. To restore email functionality, follow these steps to create a secure App Password.
Phase 1: Create an App Password
Note: These steps use Gmail as the example. Other providers use similar settings under "Security."
Enable 2-Step Verification: Log in to your email account security settings. Ensure 2-Step Verification is turned ON.
Generate App Password: Search for "App passwords" in your account settings.
Name the App: Select "Other" and type MetaTrader.
Save the Code: Click Create. A 16-character code will appear in a yellow box. Copy this code exactly. This is your new MetaTrader email password.
Phase 2: Configure MetaTrader
Open Options: In MetaTrader 4/5, go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O ).
Navigate to Email: Click the Email tab and check the Enable box.
Enter Server Details:
SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:587 (or smtp-mail.outlook.com:587 )
SMTP Login: Your full email address.
SMTP Password: Paste the 16-character code generated in Phase 1.
From: Your full email address.
To: The email address where you wish to receive alerts.
Phase 3: Testing the Connection
Click Test: Click the Test button at the bottom of the Email tab.
Verify in Journal: Go to the Terminal window at the bottom of MetaTrader and click the Journal tab.
Success Check:
Success: You see Email: 'Test message' has been sent .
Failure: You see Error 421 or Login failed . If this happens, re-enter the 16-character code, ensuring there are no extra spaces.
Important: Your regular email login password will not work. You must use the generated App Password to bypass modern security blocks.
I did test it and still failed :
using 465 or 587