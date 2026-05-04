Email Notifications Problems - page 2

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fvequiz #: Is there any way to go back to the previous version? While they solve this with office and gmail

Officially, no! Unofficially, yes, but you will have to do your own research on how to do it.

 
I have the same issue that it stoped working on email provider outlook on port 587.
 

Any new solution how to fix it with Gmail. Have problem on virtual server but emails send out from home pc.

I think virtual sever something blocking.


2023.07.25 16:58:36.356 MailDispatcher connect to smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465 failed

Same with Gmail.

 
aigpil #:

Any new solution how to fix it with Gmail. Have problem on virtual server but emails send out from home pc.

I think virtual sever something blocking.

2023.07.25 16:58:36.356 MailDispatcher connect to smtp.mail.yahoo.com:465 failed

Same with Gmail.

The same for Yahoo.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I have tried everything to get e-mail working

Miguel Angel Vico Alba, 2023.07.21 09:18

I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.

Alternatives

  • Use an alternative public SMTP service.
  • Create your own SMTP service, be it on an ISP, VPS or on your private network.
  • Use a SMTP relay or gateway, be it public or on your PC or network.
  • Use MetaTrader Mobile app Push Notifications. (The simplest and 100% effective)

 

Today I tried using email for MT5, but it failed. It worked in MT4.

I have managed these :

  • Using the app password
  • Set smtp.gmail.com:465 or 587 ( trying both )
Is there any error with MT5? I use build 5836
 
Biantoro Kunarto #:

Today I tried using email for MT5, but it failed. It worked in MT4.

I have managed these :

  • Using the app password
  • Set smtp.gmail.com:465 or 587 ( trying both )
Is there any error with MT5? I use build 5836


Troubleshooting: Restoring Email Alerts (MT4/MT5)

Due to increased security measures by major email providers (Google, Microsoft, etc.), traditional passwords no longer work for automated alerts. To restore email functionality, follow these steps to create a secure App Password.


Phase 1: Create an App Password

Note: These steps use Gmail as the example. Other providers use similar settings under "Security."

  1. Enable 2-Step Verification: Log in to your email account security settings. Ensure 2-Step Verification is turned ON.

  2. Generate App Password: Search for "App passwords" in your account settings.

  3. Name the App: Select "Other" and type MetaTrader.

  4. Save the Code: Click Create. A 16-character code will appear in a yellow box. Copy this code exactly. This is your new MetaTrader email password.


Phase 2: Configure MetaTrader

  1. Open Options: In MetaTrader 4/5, go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O ).

  2. Navigate to Email: Click the Email tab and check the Enable box.

  3. Enter Server Details:

    • SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:587 (or smtp-mail.outlook.com:587 )

    • SMTP Login: Your full email address.

    • SMTP Password: Paste the 16-character code generated in Phase 1.

    • From: Your full email address.

    • To: The email address where you wish to receive alerts.


Phase 3: Testing the Connection

  1. Click Test: Click the Test button at the bottom of the Email tab.

  2. Verify in Journal: Go to the Terminal window at the bottom of MetaTrader and click the Journal tab.

  3. Success Check:

    • Success: You see Email: 'Test message' has been sent .

    • Failure: You see Error 421 or Login failed . If this happens, re-enter the 16-character code, ensuring there are no extra spaces.


Important: Your regular email login password will not work. You must use the generated App Password to bypass modern security blocks.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:


Troubleshooting: Restoring Email Alerts (MT4/MT5)

Due to increased security measures by major email providers (Google, Microsoft, etc.), traditional passwords no longer work for automated alerts. To restore email functionality, follow these steps to create a secure App Password.


Phase 1: Create an App Password

Note: These steps use Gmail as the example. Other providers use similar settings under "Security."

  1. Enable 2-Step Verification: Log in to your email account security settings. Ensure 2-Step Verification is turned ON.

  2. Generate App Password: Search for "App passwords" in your account settings.

  3. Name the App: Select "Other" and type MetaTrader.

  4. Save the Code: Click Create. A 16-character code will appear in a yellow box. Copy this code exactly. This is your new MetaTrader email password.


Phase 2: Configure MetaTrader

  1. Open Options: In MetaTrader 4/5, go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl+O ).

  2. Navigate to Email: Click the Email tab and check the Enable box.

  3. Enter Server Details:

    • SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:587 (or smtp-mail.outlook.com:587 )

    • SMTP Login: Your full email address.

    • SMTP Password: Paste the 16-character code generated in Phase 1.

    • From: Your full email address.

    • To: The email address where you wish to receive alerts.


Phase 3: Testing the Connection

  1. Click Test: Click the Test button at the bottom of the Email tab.

  2. Verify in Journal: Go to the Terminal window at the bottom of MetaTrader and click the Journal tab.

  3. Success Check:

    • Success: You see Email: 'Test message' has been sent .

    • Failure: You see Error 421 or Login failed . If this happens, re-enter the 16-character code, ensuring there are no extra spaces.


Important: Your regular email login password will not work. You must use the generated App Password to bypass modern security blocks.

I did test it and still failed :

using 465 or 587

 
The strange thing is i use the same passwords app in MT 4 and it works fine (i use 465), but in MT5 it always fails
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