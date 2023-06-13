ONNX: output parameter has unsuppotred type 'ONNX_TYPE_SEQUENCE'
I found a solution to my problem; I just deactivated zipmap when converting with convert_sklearn
options = {id(model): {'zipmap': False}}
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am trying to get started with ONNX but I run into an issue when I try to run a model:
I assume I have to change the way I create the model?
Thanks for any ideas in advance.
Best, Julian.