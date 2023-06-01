Need Help Regarding ONNX Model
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I'm in trouble to get the ONNX output of my model.
Here is the structure of the model :
And my code:
In the init section I have:
And into the processing output funcion that runs the ONNX model:
I get error about the shape of tensor. I spent hours trying to debug but no success.
I'd like to get the probabilities for the -1 / 1 class or the class itself.
Thank you for your help!