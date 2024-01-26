ONNX input and output

New comment
 

hi

I have an ONNX model, my inputs where just the close values, and the outputs are predicted, close values.

In ONNX it has this shape:

input


output

How do I say in mql5 (for testing purpose),  an unknown value? is it -1? because it doesnt work for me ...

 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera:

hi

I have an ONNX model, my inputs where just the close values, and the outputs are predicted, close values.

In ONNX it has this shape:

input


output

How do I say in mql5 (for testing purpose),  an unknown value? is it -1? because it doesnt work for me ...

unk__6 and unk__7 are variable names. These variables should contain first dimension values. But there are no onnx runtime api functions to define part of dimensions as variable.

Did you try to set dimensions immediately as [1,1]?

 
Slava #:

unk__6 and unk__7 are variable names. These variables should contain first dimension values. But there are no onnx runtime api functions to define part of dimensions as variable.

Did you try to set dimensions immediately as [1,1]?

yes ... but got many errors.


I have 1 q, in for exaple this:

//--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
//--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (OHLC)
   const long input_shape[] = {1,SAMPLE_SIZE,1};
   if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,input_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }

//--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
//--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
//--- second index - number of predicted prices (we only predict Close)
   const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
   if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(handle,0,output_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }

what are the batch's sizes? for input, is it the length of the data I used to train? and for the output the length of the predictions? or am I confused? ... I don't understand why both batchs must be the same

 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #:

yes ... but got many errors.


I have 1 q, in for exaple this:

what are the batch's sizes? for input, is it the length of the data I used to train? and for the output the length of the predictions? or am I confused? ... I don't understand why both batchs must be the same

Can you share your ONNX-file?
 
Slava #:
Can you share your ONNX-file?

here 

Files:
model.EURUSD_6.onnx  294 kb
 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #:

here 

I only had a 70 something of R2 .... so don't expect good results ... I just whant to make the other one

 
Slava #:
Can you share your ONNX-file?

so batch size is the len of the predictions, and the sample size is the len of de first data to train the model?

 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #:

here 

It's working properly

   const long input_shape[] = {1,1};
   if(!OnnxSetInputShape(handle,0,input_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
      OnnxRelease(handle);
      return(-1);
     }

Your input_shape is wrong. It should be {1,1}

It may be {10,1} or {100,1} or so on

I suspect output shape must be the same

 
Slava #:

It's working properly

Your input_shape is wrong. It should be {1,1}

It may be {10,1} or {100,1} or so on

I suspect output shape must be the same

0k thanks, I might be getting an arror after ...

 
Slava #:

It's working properly

Your input_shape is wrong. It should be {1,1}

It may be {10,1} or {100,1} or so on

I suspect output shape must be the same

I keep on getting errors with this. Why?

I'm using this:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ONNX.Price.Prediction.Test.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Evaluation of the quality of the next Close price prediction by Python\\model.onnx.\n"
                      "Start in strategy tester on EURUSD,H1, open prices, from 2023.01.01 to 2023.02.01"

#resource "/Files/Python_2/model.onnx" as uchar ExtModel[]

#define SAMPLE_SIZE 5760  // bars count in sample as defined in Python\PricePredictionTraining.py
                        // X, y = collect_dataset(df, history_size=10)

long     ExtHandle=INVALID_HANDLE;
double   ExtPredicted=0;
datetime ExtNextBar=0;
long     ExtTests=0;
long     ExtRightDirection=0;
double   ExtSumAbsoluteError=0.0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   if(Symbol()!="EURUSD" || Period()!=PERIOD_M1)
     {
      Print("model must work with EURUSD,H1");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

//--- create a model from static buffer
   ExtHandle=OnnxCreateFromBuffer(ExtModel,ONNX_DEFAULT);
   if(ExtHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("OnnxCreateFromBuffer error ",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

//--- since not all sizes defined in the input tensor we must set them explicitly
//--- first index - batch size, second index - series size, third index - number of series (OHLC)
   const long input_shape[] = {1,SAMPLE_SIZE,4};
   if(!OnnxSetInputShape(ExtHandle,0,input_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetInputShape error ",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

//--- since not all sizes defined in the output tensor we must set them explicitly
//--- first index - batch size, must match the batch size of the input tensor
//--- second index - number of predicted prices (we only predict Close)
   const long output_shape[] = {1,1};
   if(!OnnxSetOutputShape(ExtHandle,0,output_shape))
     {
      Print("OnnxSetOutputShape error ",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(ExtHandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      OnnxRelease(ExtHandle);
      ExtHandle=INVALID_HANDLE;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- check new bar
   if(TimeCurrent()<ExtNextBar)
      return;
   ExtTests++;
//--- set next bar time
   ExtNextBar=TimeCurrent();
   ExtNextBar-=ExtNextBar%PeriodSeconds();
   ExtNextBar+=PeriodSeconds();
//--- check predicted price
   CheckPredicted();
//--- predict next price
   PredictPrice();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check predicted price                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckPredicted(void)
  {
   if(ExtPredicted!=0.0)
     {
      static double highs[3];
      static double lows[3];
      static datetime times[3];
      double hhlls[2] = {0.0};
      if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),1,3,highs)==3 && CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),1,3,lows)==3 && CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),1,3,times)==3)
        {
         hhlls[0] = (highs[1] - highs[0]) + (lows[1] - lows[0]);
         hhlls[1] = (highs[2] - highs[1]) + (lows[2] - lows[1]);
         ExtSumAbsoluteError+=MathAbs(ExtPredicted-hhlls[1]);
         double delta_predict=ExtPredicted > 0.0 ? 1 : ExtPredicted < 0.0 ? -1 : 0.0;
         double delta_actual=hhlls[1] > 0.0 ? 1 : hhlls[1] < 0.0 ? -1 : 0.0;
         if(delta_predict == delta_actual)
            ExtRightDirection++;
         Print("----------------------------------");
         Print("times[0]: ", times[0], "; highs[0]: ", highs[0], "; lows[0]: ", lows[0], "times[1]: ", times[1], "; highs[1]: ", highs[1], "; lows[1]: ", lows[1], "; hhlls[0]: ", hhlls[0], "; times[2]: ", times[2], "; highs[2]: ", highs[2], "; lows[2]: ", lows[2], "; hhlls[1]: ", hhlls[1]);
         Print("ExtPredicted: ", ExtPredicted, "; ExtSumAbsoluteError (ExtPredicted-hhlls[1]): ", ExtSumAbsoluteError, "; delta_predict: ", delta_predict, "; delta_actual: ", delta_actual, "; ExtRightDirection: ", ExtRightDirection, "; ExtTests: ", ExtTests);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Predict next price                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PredictPrice(void)
  {
   static matrixf input_data(SAMPLE_SIZE,4);   // matrix for prepared input data
   static vectorf output_data(1);              // vector to get result
   static matrix  mm(SAMPLE_SIZE,4);           // matrix of horizontal vectors Mean
   static matrix  ms(SAMPLE_SIZE,4);           // matrix of horizontal vectors Std
   static matrix  x_norm(SAMPLE_SIZE,4);       // matrix for prices normalize

//--- prepare input data
   matrix rates;
//--- request last bars
   if(!rates.CopyRates("EURUSD",PERIOD_M1,COPY_RATES_OHLC,1,SAMPLE_SIZE))
     {
      ExtPredicted=0.0;
      return;
     }
//--- get series Mean
   vector m=rates.Mean(1);
//--- get series Std
   vector s=rates.Std(1);
//--- prepare matrices for prices normalization
   for(int i=0; i<SAMPLE_SIZE; i++)
     {
      mm.Row(m,i);
      ms.Row(s,i);
     }
//--- the input of the model must be a set of vertical OHLC vectors
   x_norm=rates.Transpose();
//--- normalize prices
   x_norm-=mm;
   x_norm/=ms;

//--- run the inference
   input_data.Assign(x_norm);
   if(!OnnxRun(ExtHandle,ONNX_NO_CONVERSION,input_data,output_data))
     {
      ExtPredicted=0.0;
      return;
     }
//--- denormalize the price from the output value
   ExtPredicted=output_data[0] /* * ((s[1] - s[0]) - (s[0] - s[2])) + ((m[1] - m[0]) - (m[0] - m[2]))*/ ;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
   double mae=ExtSumAbsoluteError/ExtTests;
   Print("mae = ",mae);
   double right_directions=(ExtRightDirection*100.0)/ExtTests;
   PrintFormat("right_directions = %.2f%%",right_directions);
//---
   return(right_directions);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

What is wrong? or where is the error?

Files:
model.onnx  295 kb
New comment