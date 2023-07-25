Candle Body Size indicator request
//@version=4 // Candle body size by @Syamay 25/11/2020 11.01am // Big Bar Size can be used as Support resistent level. study("bar size", shorttitle="Bar Size v1", format=format.volume) lengthMA=input(50) saiz = abs(high-low) body = abs(open-close) sma1 = (sma(body, lengthMA) ) barcolor = if close < open color.red else color.green plot(body, color=barcolor, linewidth=10, style=plot.style_columns, histbase = 0.000) plot(sma1, color=color.white, linewidth=2, title=" Average Size") // plot(saiz, color=color.orange, linewidth=2, title=" Candle Size")
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input int lengthMA=50; //Author: Yashar Seyyedin #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- plot body #property indicator_label1 "body" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_NONE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot BarRed #property indicator_label2 "BarRed" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot BarGreen #property indicator_label3 "BarGreen" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot sma1 #property indicator_label4 "sma1" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrWhite #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- indicator buffers double bodyBuffer[]; double BarRedBuffer[]; double BarGreenBuffer[]; double sma1Buffer[]; int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,bodyBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,BarRedBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,BarGreenBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(3,sma1Buffer); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int BARS=MathMax(Bars-IndicatorCounted()-lengthMA,1); for(int i=BARS;i>=0;i--) { double saiz = MathAbs(High[i]-Low[i]); bodyBuffer[i] = MathAbs(Open[i]-Close[i]); sma1Buffer[i] = pine_sma(bodyBuffer, i, lengthMA); BarRedBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; BarGreenBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; if(Close[i] < Open[i]) BarRedBuffer[i]=bodyBuffer[i]; else BarGreenBuffer[i]=bodyBuffer[i]; } return(rates_total); } double pine_sma(double &array[], int index, int length) { double sum = 0.0; for(int i = index;i<index+length;i++) sum = sum + array[i] / length; return sum; }
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Hello everyone!
I find this indicator on Trading view platform, and I want to convert this to MT4 indicator with same idea, indicator name is (Candle Body Size) that Plot bar size compared to SMA 50 bars back.
Anyone can help me.