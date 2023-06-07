I can't download a free indicator
You can download/install it directly from Metatrader (on the same way as the other users are doing).
You can check this procedure about how to download/install/etc EAs/robots (you can skip some steps in case of free indicator - for example: you are not paying and you do not need MQL5 VPS):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
I get stuck every time I wan't to download an indicator.
I get asked the question if I have MT5 and when I clicked on "yes I have MT5", nothings happens.
Is there a solution for this?
Regards
Johan
Go to the MT5 terminal that you want to install it, search for it and download it there.
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account first, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
You can download/install it directly from Metatrader (on the same way as the other users are doing).
You can check this procedure about how to download/install/etc EAs/robots (you can skip some steps in case of free indicator - for example: you are not paying and you do not need MQL5 VPS):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
Thank you so much, much appreciated
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I get stuck every time I wan't to download an indicator.
I get asked the question if I have MT5 and when I clicked on "yes I have MT5", nothings happens.
Is there a solution for this?
Regards
Johan