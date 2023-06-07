I can't download a free indicator

New comment
 

I get stuck every time I wan't to download an indicator.

I get asked the question if I have MT5 and when I clicked on "yes I have MT5", nothings happens.

Is there a solution for this?


Regards 

Johan

Files:
2023-06-07_17.18.22.jpg  145 kb
 

You can download/install it directly from Metatrader (on the same way as the other users are doing).

You can check this procedure about how to download/install/etc EAs/robots (you can skip some steps in case of free indicator - for example: you are not paying and you do not need MQL5 VPS):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
 
Johan888Gericke:

I get stuck every time I wan't to download an indicator.

I get asked the question if I have MT5 and when I clicked on "yes I have MT5", nothings happens.

Is there a solution for this?


Regards 

Johan

Go to the MT5 terminal that you want to install it, search for it and download it there.

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account first, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.



 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can download/install it directly from Metatrader (on the same way as the other users are doing).

You can check this procedure about how to download/install/etc EAs/robots (you can skip some steps in case of free indicator - for example: you are not paying and you do not need MQL5 VPS):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor


Thank you so much, much appreciated

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Go to the MT5 terminal that you want to install it, search for it and download it there.

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account first, in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.




Thank you very much, very helpful
New comment