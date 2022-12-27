Free Indicator Install

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Hello all,
I'm new to the site and thought I'd get started by downloading an indicator. Its the VPS indicator but I'm not having success downloading it to my mt4.
Once I'm asked a question about mt4, it opens it and nothing happens. What am I doing wrong?