Live Signal Error
Error live signal
It may be the broker -
the broker archived the history as balance operation
Example from the history of the signal -
- page #26 of Trading history
- page #8 of Trade history
- page #1
---------------------
So, it is initial deposit = 2000, and 3000 which was archived by broker, and the other 3000 deposit.
You can check your history in Metatrader.
And wait for tomorrow because the main stats data is recalculated once in a day.
Anyway, as I see - it is the broker's issue - read post #1 for more explanation.
Account monitoring system does not match actual performance / Balance
- 2021.07.21
- www.mql5.com
Good morning everyone, I took a trade yesterday and made some profits, this actually put me up for the month of July; however, it still shows I am...
You can check your history in Metatrader and read post #1 for more explanation.
Besides, - wait for tomorrow because as I said - the main statistical data is updated once in a day so I think that something will be updated for example.
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Why is there an error on my signal
First I made a 2k deposit and another 3k deposit, but live signal wrote I made a deposit 3 times, the total that was written was 8k balance, he should have written 5k balance, this is strange