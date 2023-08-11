How to utilize more agents in MQL5 Cloud Network?
Found out that fast genetic is limited to 256 tests at a time. The reason for this is so that it can test a set of parameters and then choose a different set of parameters for the next set in order to try to continually get better results. Source
However, if you are doing forward testing you can utilize a much higher number of agents because the tester is simply running all of the sets from the backtest.
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I'm running some optimizations on the MQL5 Cloud Network and many times it only utilizes 200-500 of the thousands of available agents.
Is it possible to have it utilize more agents to get the work done faster?
My guess is that the network only wants to allocate 5% or so of the agents so that other users can continue to use the Cloud Network.
Also, how much does latency matter? My ping is 4ms, but I was curious if it would be faster to use a region that has more agents even though latency would be higher.
Thanks in advance!