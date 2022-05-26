How to turn off Genetic algorithm

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I am looking to remove the 10496 limitation of the strategy tester. I do understand that if better results are found the testing will continue. But I would like to remove the limitation completely and get all the results. Please can you guide me on how to turn off the limitation. 
[Deleted]  
NAdams: I am looking to remove the 10496 limitation of the strategy tester. I do understand that if better results are found the testing will continue. But I would like to remove the limitation completely and get all the results. Please can you guide me on how to turn off the limitation. 

Select "Slow complete algorithm" from the Optimization options ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Select "Slow complete algorithm" from the Optimization options ...


That method still limits the number of results. I want every single available calculation to be done. Is there a way to do this?

[Deleted]  
NAdams #: That method still limits the number of results. I want every single available calculation to be done. Is there a way to do this?

No, it does not limit the number of passes to that value.  Here is a screenshot example ...


However, when the number of passes exceeds "100 000 000", it sets that limit to 10496 ...


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