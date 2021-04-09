forward testing stuck in 256
I started genetic. Forward started after genetic, but forward stuck in 256. I saw that in link but i dont understand.
link: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization
link text:
There is a lower limit for the number of passes of forward testing. If the number of best runs is less than 256, the additional best runs are used for forward testing until their number reaches 256. If the number of all runs is less than 256, all of them participate in forward testing.
my problem:
Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies ( Expert Advisors ) before using them for live trading. During testing, an...
- Strategy Tester: Run Forward Only for Positive Backtest Results?
- Is it possible to go through all the passes in forward test in the strategy tester regardless of their performance in the backtesting?
- How to utilize more agents in MQL5 Cloud Network?
No problem right now, it continues but I didn't understand why it got stuck in 256 for a while?
contador:
No problem right now, it continues but I didn't understand why it got stuck in 256 for a while?
No problem right now, it continues but I didn't understand why it got stuck in 256 for a while?
These optimization tests are performed in bunches, so you will probably see numbers like: 256, 284, 312 etc. and not every number in between.
Eleni Anna Branou:
These optimization tests are performed in bunches, so you will probably see numbers like: 256, 284, 312 etc. and not every number in between.
i got it. so, there is no problem. thank you bro :)
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