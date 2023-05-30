MQL VPS randomly stopping

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I've been using MQL VPS for a few months and was happy with the performance. Recently, I have observed several times that the VPS was simply stopped in the middle of the trading week, without any warning or notification. Obviously, this is starting to make the service quite unusable. Has anyone experienced similar issues recently?
 

Try changing your server please.

Then migrate your trading environment to your new server to activate it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try changing your server please.

Then migrate your trading environment to your new server to activate it.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


That was indeed the first thing I tried to resolve the problem. I have tried multiple server moves (e.g. switching between MQL5 London Red and  MQL5 London LD4), it seems to have gotten only worse. When I logged in just now, again a server was down at " MQL5 London LD4 24". I suspect something changed, because I never had such problems before 3 weeks ago.

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