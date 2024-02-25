VPS Hosting server

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Hello guys, I noticed that my hosting server location was changed in the VPS and the Ping now is 5.79 (London LD4 19). is there a way to make it faster or change the hosting server location? because I am unable to change it in the MQL5 website. And I think 5.79 Ping is slow as a rented VPS.

thanks,

Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
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Ping as 5.79 is very good because you can make a high frequency trading (HFT) but I think Metatrader (and Metatrader brokers) can not make HFT (it is especially related to the brokers which need some time to process the trades).

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There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05

Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.

I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.


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