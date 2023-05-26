About topic replies check

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If someone replies to me, where can I quickly check ? Or do I need to find the original topic ? only that way ?
 

You can add the thread to favorites and check it in your profile from time to time here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mage0772/favorites 

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or there are two other options - read this small thread with the explanation.

 
oh! thank u ! Now it's much more convenient
 

You can also see your publications in your profile.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mage0772/publications

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