About topic replies check
If someone replies to me, where can I quickly check ? Or do I need to find the original topic ? only that way ?
You can add the thread to favorites and check it in your profile from time to time here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mage0772/favorites
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or there are two other options - read this small thread with the explanation.
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