FYI: Push Notifications on iOS devices — "MQL5 Channels" app.
One more thing ... its notification sound is the standard iOS sound and not that loud intrusive one used by the MetaTrader app.
Fernando, you are a legend, I hope you know it!
Thanks a lot for sharing!!
You are welcome!
Sir, where the messeage store
When will mt5 be available on App strore again ?
The announcement about MQL5 Channels -
MetaQuotes has released a messaging app with financial news and analytical tips for traders
MetaQuotes has released a messaging app with financial news and analytical tips for traders
The application is available on the App Store for Apple devices and on Google Play for Android devices.
MQL5 Channels
- 2022.10.06
- apps.apple.com
MQL5 Channels is an intelligent and secure communications tool, built specifically for global financial services users and MQL5.com members. From direct messages and channels to chat rooms, the app, makes communication easy and efficient. Access your messages from all your devices such as phones, t…
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is just an informative post for those of you with iOS devices that can no longer install the MetaTrader app, but still wish to receive push notifications.
There is another MetaQuotes app that is still allowed on the Apple iOS store, and can receive push notifications. I am referring to the MQL5 Channels (which also offers a MQID for push notifications).
So, you can use the web-terminal for your mobile trading needs and the MQL5 Channels app for receiving the push notifications.