How to create object line in mql4

New comment
 

Hello, experts

Please help me how to create line like this one

Lines can draggable.

Urgent!!!

Many thanks

[Deleted]  
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 e MetaTrader 4
[Deleted]  

If you want "urgent", then please use the freelance section to post a job request.

The forum is not for "urgent" help! It is for general discussions for those who are learning, not for "urgent jobs"!

That being said ...

  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • You can also look at the Codebase or in articles.
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
 
Minh Truong Pham:

Please help me how to create line like this one

Urgent!!!

    1. Those are not horizontal lines (HLines). They are HLines and a label or text overlay.

    2. Perhaps you should read the manual. ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
            How To Interpret Answers.
               RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

    3. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
                No free help (2017)

      Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
                Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

      We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
                No free help (2017)

  2. Lack of planning on your part, does not constitute an emergency on our part.

 
Thank
And sorry about my question. I’m trying code new ea that help people create order in quickly way. Ea should create line for entry, tp, sl. For now i trying to find on codebase or finding the way to create line like a picture
New comment