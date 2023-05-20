How to create object line in mql4
If you want "urgent", then please use the freelance section to post a job request.
The forum is not for "urgent" help! It is for general discussions for those who are learning, not for "urgent jobs"!
That being said ...
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- You can also look at the Codebase or in articles.
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Please help me how to create line like this oneUrgent!!!
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Those are not horizontal lines (HLines). They are HLines and a label or text overlay.
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Perhaps you should read the manual. ObjectCreate - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
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Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
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Lack of planning on your part, does not constitute an emergency on our part.
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Hello, experts
Please help me how to create line like this one
Lines can draggable.
Urgent!!!
Many thanks