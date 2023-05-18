how to copy diff symbol
My broker has a normal symbol like : XAUUSD, but the provider symbol are XAUUSD-VIP. How can i copy this provider signal ?
From FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
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more in details: Correlation of Pairs traded and sizes for signals (forum thread)
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
Tiau Chee Seong:
My broker has a normal symbol like : XAUUSD, but the provider symbol are XAUUSD-VIP. How can i copy this provider signal ?
My broker has a normal symbol like : XAUUSD, but the provider symbol are XAUUSD-VIP. How can i copy this provider signal ?
Hm, different symbols means accounts means different trading conditions means different performances (beside the latency).
I guess that even trade copier might not work as they need to source account...
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