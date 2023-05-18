how to copy diff symbol

New comment
 
My broker has a normal symbol like : XAUUSD, but the provider symbol are XAUUSD-VIP. How can i copy this provider signal ?
 

From FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13 

  1. On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
  2. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
  3. Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
  4. If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
  5. If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.

---------------------

more in details: Correlation of Pairs traded and sizes for signals  (forum thread)

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
 
Tiau Chee Seong:
My broker has a normal symbol like : XAUUSD, but the provider symbol are XAUUSD-VIP. How can i copy this provider signal ?

Hm, different symbols means accounts means different trading conditions means different performances (beside the latency).

I guess that even trade copier might not work as they need to source account...

New comment