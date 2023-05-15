How to get specific symbol's trading hours !!!
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Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
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Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
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This is how to use any of the above two functions in your code:
for(uint day_of_week=0; day_of_week<7; day_of_week++) { string str=""; uint session_index=0; datetime from,to; while(SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol,(ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week,session_index++,from,to)) { str+=TimeToString(from,TIME_MINUTES)+"-"+TimeToString(to,TIME_MINUTES)+" "; } PrintFormat("%10s: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)day_of_week),str); }
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Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified quoting sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
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Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
Thanks a lot @Fernando Carreiro
Also thanks for suggesting OrderCalcMargin() in one of my earlier post. At that time I could not understood how you wanted me to use it for currency conversion. However yesterday as I was researching about currency conversion, I got idea as how to use it to calculate 'Amount Invested' in the positions for PortfolioVaR. I needed a little bit of extra code to define ORDER_TYPE (for open positions, it is POSITION_TYPE) as well as code to maintain nominal value as -ve for SHORT positions. It seems to be working fine for now and will back test few strategies to confirm the accuracy.
Regards,
This is how to use any of the above two functions in your code:
Thanks a lot @amrali for thinking in advance and making my life easier by providing the code to use these functions. Else I would have really been struggling for it now.
Regards,
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Dear Fellow Members
How can I programmatically get the Symbols trading session timings for different assets I plan to trade in?
So if I want to trade in AMZN Stock, I need to know the timings and programmatically restrict POSITION open and POSITION close just before 'Trade' Hours Close e.g. close at 22:45 Hrs
Looked at Symbol Properties, but could find any one to return me these values.
Highly appreciate the sooner reply.