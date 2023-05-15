Tick history missing
Add this.
PF( "%s:[%.5f,%.5f]" ,TTS(ttt[0].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ),ttt[0].ask,ttt[0].bid);
first line in the log is 0-os.
Try this.
if( FAIL != (CopyTicks(_Symbol,ttt,COPY_TICKS_ALL,test*1000,10)) ){
this is a test script to show that there are missing tick history.
is there a way to get it? how is broker showing me at that time market movement in the charts, but when I request tick history, it isn't there?
Try this.
if( FAIL != (CopyTicks(_Symbol,ttt,COPY_TICKS_ALL,test*1000,10)) ){
same result with ttt size 10.
CTRL+U.
can't add image directly, look into attachment.
Files:
then how is broker showing me at that time market movement in the charts?
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Hi,
was testing this code:
first rows in log are:
So I went to check Symbols -> Ticks. And it showed the same thing - meaning that first tick is with timestamp - '2021.09.06 17:34:06.837'.
So is there a way how I could retrieve missing ticks?