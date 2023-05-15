Tick history missing

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Hi,
was testing this code:

   #define FAIL               (-1)
   #define AS                 ArraySize
   #define PF                 PrintFormat
   #define TTS                TimeToString
   
   datetime test = D'2021.09.06 00:00:00';
   MqlTick ttt[];
   
   if( FAIL != (CopyTicks(_Symbol,ttt,COPY_TICKS_ALL,test*1000,10000)) ){
      for(int i=0; AS(ttt)>i; i++){
         PF("%s:[%.5f,%.5f]",TTS(ttt[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),ttt[i].ask,ttt[i].bid);
      }
   }

first rows in log are:

FR      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:06:[1.38224,1.38206]
HK      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:06:[1.38224,1.38206]
JP      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:06:[1.38224,1.38206]
KI      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:07:[1.38224,1.38206]
MN      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:07:[1.38224,1.38206]
OG      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:07:[1.38224,1.38206]
QL      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:07:[1.38224,1.38206]
CR      0       07:42:34.300    tmp (GBPUSD,H1) 2021.09.06 17:34:07:[1.38224,1.38206]

So I went to check Symbols -> Ticks. And it showed the same thing - meaning that first tick is with timestamp - '2021.09.06 17:34:06.837'. 
So is there a way how I could retrieve missing ticks?

 
Add this. 
PF( "%s:[%.5f,%.5f]" ,TTS(ttt[0].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ),ttt[0].ask,ttt[0].bid);
 
first line in the log is 0-os.
 
Try this. 
if( FAIL != (CopyTicks(_Symbol,ttt,COPY_TICKS_ALL,test*1000,10)) ){
 

this is a test script to show that there are missing tick history.
is there a way to get it? how is broker showing me  at that time market movement in the charts, but when I request tick history, it isn't there?

Try this.

if( FAIL != (CopyTicks(_Symbol,ttt,COPY_TICKS_ALL,test*1000,10)) ){

same result with ttt size 10.

 

CTRL+U.


 
So I went to check Symbols -> Ticks. And it showed the same thing - meaning that first tick is with timestamp - '2021.09.06 17:34:06.837'.
Can't check ticks in Symbols->Ticks if "Request" button isn't pushed.
 
Arčijs B #:
Can't check ticks in Symbols->Ticks if "Request" button isn't pushed.

Screenshot?

 
can't add image directly, look into attachment.
 
Arčijs B #:
can't add image directly, look into attachment.

There is no tick history on the trade server for this interval. Therefore, you cannot get it from this trading server.

 
then how is broker showing me at that time market movement in the charts?
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