Why are bid/ask values missing in symbol manager
Please don't post a MT5 related question in the MT4 section.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
It is not really "missing". It is just not displayed because there was no change since it previous value.
Internally when you retrieve the tick data via CopyTicks it is present.
It is not really "missing". It is just not displayed because there was no change since it previous value.
Internally when you retrieve the tick data via CopyTicks it is present.
Great, thanks.
Also where is the MT5 section? I was struggling to find a section related to my query and MT4 seemed to be the closest as it was terminal based.
Cheers,
Ed
I supplied a link in my post. Did you click on it and read the post?
- 2023.03.13
- www.mql5.com
I supplied a link in my post. Did you click on it and read the post?
Thanks for the link, yes I did have a quick look. Can't see any mention of MT5??
What is the name of this website?
It is called "MQL5.com" for a reason!
The whole forum is for MT5/MQL5, except of one single section which is still dedicated to the old MT4/MQL4, inherited from the old "MQL4.com" website.
What is the name of this website?
It is called "MQL5.com" for a reason!
The whole forum is for MT5/MQL5, except of one single section which is still dedicated to the old MT4/MQL4, inherited from the old "MQL4.com" website.
Sure,
Then I suggest there be an MT5 terminal/platform section as my query is nothing to do with automated trading or an expert advisor.
That is why there is a "General" section!
However, I moved your topic into the "EA" section because usually such a question is related to tick collection in MQL5, and also because most of your previous posts have been related to the EAs, back-testing, etc.
That is why there is a "General" section!
However, I moved your topic into the "EA" section because usually such a question is related to tick collection in MQL5, and also because most of your previous posts have been related to the EAs, back-testing, etc.
Fair enough! Thanks for your help.
E
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
When I retrieve tick data in the symbol manager there are some ticks which have a missing bid or ask value. Why is this?
Many thanks,