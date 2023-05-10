I included the library but the variable still gives error??? why?
Google asked to search for site:mql5.com #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> would habe brought you this:
- 2020.04.24
- www.mql5.com
Google asked to search for site:mql5.com #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> would habe brought you this:
Still dont understand ....
when I use this:
class CAccountInfo : public CObject
It says identifier already used ... (CAccountinfo)
but, FreeMargin still gives error.
Why=?
Still dont understand ....
when I use this:
It says identifier already used ... (CAccountinfo)
but, FreeMargin still gives error.
Why=?
You can write but not read? Amazing!
The example of the link has no
class CAccountInfo : public CObject
FreeMargi() is not a MQL5 function recognizable by the fact that it is not highlighted in color.
So it has to be declared and properly 'filled'.
Otherwise you would be able to place the cursor on that and press F1 and your are directly taken to the reference - arrgh, again something to read for you :(
Here is the list of al MQL5 function there you can search for keyword e.g. like margin: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/function_indices
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hi
I included this library:
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
but when using this variable:
this error eppears:
what is wrong ?????