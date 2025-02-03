Matatrader5 for python, market_book_add, market_book_get not working. Please help!
Problem solved.
Hello, when I use BTCUSD the script works. May be it's because we are in weekend.
I really wanna understand more about market_book structure. thanks!
Hello, for Metatrader5 in python, market_book_get is not working. It always print "mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code = (1, 'Success')".
How to solve this problem ?
Thanks
This is the script:
Why are thinking it's "not working" when it returns "Success" ?
There is usually not market book orders for Forex symbols. Some brokers provide it for their own market book which is only a small part of the real market.
Thank you! I change the broker and it's working right now. thank you!
Why are thinking it's "not working" when it returns "Success" ?
There is usually not market book orders for Forex symbols. Some brokers provide it for their own market book which is only a small part of the real market.
If it depends on broker, maybe it should be mentioned on python api documentation.
I can see Depth of Market in MT5 terminal, but unable to retrieve any books of BTCUSD or any cryptos using above code.
mt5.market_book_add('BTCUSD')always returns False, but last error is (1, 'Success')
Excellent API ;)
Where? There is no "Market Depth" in your screenshot! All you see is a convenient tool to help place orders.
This is "Market Depth" ... do you see the difference?
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Hello, for Metatrader5 in python, market_book_get is not working. It always print "mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code = (1, 'Success')".
How to solve this problem ?
Thanks
This is the script: