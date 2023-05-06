Can we create an indicator both display on main chart and separate window in one file?
It's not possible, you need to choose main window or subwindow.
Anyway, you can create it for subwindow and create chart objects for SAR, it can work even if the code will become more complex.
MA on main window if indicator is set to work on separate window will be almost impossible from what I know...
It's not possible, you need to choose main window or subwindow.
Anyway, you can create it for subwindow and create chart objects for SAR, it can work even if the code will become more complex.
MA on main window if indicator is set to work on separate window will be almost impossible from what I know...
so sad to hear that
so sad to hear that
As title, i intend to build an indicator that all-in-one include rsi and moving average and parabolic SAR, like this below. But I know how to to include all the indicators into one file. I dont want to invoke too much files because it affect to backtesting time. Please any one give me some suggestions. Thank you in advance!
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As title, i intend to build an indicator that all-in-one include rsi and moving average and parabolic SAR, like this below. But I know how to to include all the indicators into one file. I dont want to invoke too much files because it affect to backtesting time. Please any one give me some suggestions. Thank you in advance!