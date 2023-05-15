How do I add a trendline from start of bull and end of bull bars
Learn to code. Find the last, find the first, create the TL.
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
this code is totally unrelatable to my code and does not help at all, but thanks for your attempt. Expecting someone else may help in more clear way by at least reading the code which i have posted. Its better if you avoid posting such pathetic code where it is even not defined what is iFirst.
this code is totally unrelatable to my code and does not help at all, but thanks for your attempt. Expecting someone else may help in more clear way by at least reading the code which i have posted. Its better if you avoid posting such pathetic code where it is even not defined what is iFirst.
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If you want help on this site you should change your tone. If an answer doesn't suit you, ignore it.
You said you know how to code, so replace the functions with your code. What's the problem?
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
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Hello, I would like to add a trendline which starts from bull bar and it should end on last bull bar.
How can i do that?