Friend request issue!!!

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Is there any limitation to send friend requests? Because when I send more than eleven friend requests, it only shows eleven ongoing requests in my profile. And everytime old requests are replaced by new requests. Could someone explain why it is happening? I didn't see any posts about this issue. Thanks in advance.
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Md Atikur Rahman:
Is there any limitation to send friend requests? Because when I send more than eleven friend requests, it only shows eleven ongoing requests in my profile. And everytime old requests are replaced by new requests. Could someone explain why it is happening? I didn't see any posts about this issue. Thanks in advance.

"to send friend requests" ?
why?
the friends should come to your profile by themselves ...
or you are going to sell or promote to them something which they never asked?
This is spam ...

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Example, I have 3340 friends, and the friends are coming all the time (from time to time), and I do not send any friend requests:

And you have 89 friends with your commercial activities so it is not bad at all -


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Sergey Golubev #:

"to send friend requests" ?
why?
the friends should come to your profile by themselves ...
or you are going to sell or promote to them something which they never asked?
This is spam ...

---------------

Example, I have 3340 friends, and the friends are coming all the time (from time to time), and I do not send any friend requests:

And you have 89 friends with your commercial activities so it is not bad at all -


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Thanks for your reply. I got your point.

Though I've been on the MQL5 site for one year, but have been active for several months on this site, and learning many new things. 

 
Md Atikur Rahman:
Is there any limitation to send friend requests? Because when I send more than eleven friend requests, it only shows eleven ongoing requests in my profile. And everytime old requests are replaced by new requests. Could someone explain why it is happening? I didn't see any posts about this issue. Thanks in advance.

I think the list is not scrollable and the requests are still there . You can try to cancel a request and see if an old one comes up.

But i agree with Sergey , this is spam and an abuse . 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

I think the list is not scrollable and the requests are still there . You can try to cancel a request and see if an old one comes up.

But i agree with Sergey , this is spam and an abuse . 

Really appreciate for your reply. I will cancel a request and will see if a previous request comes up.


I have a question:

If I want to chat with a person or want to be friends with someone, or want to follow someone's work and send friend requests, does it count as a spam activity?

Thanks in advance.

[Deleted]  
Md Atikur Rahman #: Really appreciate for your reply. I will cancel a request and will see if a previous request comes up.

I have a question: If I want to chat with a person or want to be friends with someone, or want to follow someone's work and send friend requests, does it count as a spam activity?

If you send out a few friend requests per day, that will be acceptable, but if you send out too many and do it every day, then that is spamming. Don't do that.

Do it in moderation. Only send requests if you have a clear requirement. Don't do it to "advertise".

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you send out a few friend requests per day, that will be acceptable, but if you send out too many and do it every day, then that is spamming. Don't do that.

Do it in moderation. Only send requests if you have a clear requirement. Don't do it to "advertise".

Now this has been cleared. Many many thanks to you.

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