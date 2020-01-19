Advice for those sending friend requests
I received two friend requests but in both cases I feel like they are a form of advertising because both have products to sell and they
didn't say anything in
private
message.
I didn't accept nor reject them because I don't see any reason do to anything.
So the point of my message was to explain my - and possibly other people's - lack of motivation for responding.
I dont mind accepting all "friend" requests because I disable showing their messages. I just keep active few than I am interested
I think that in some cases friends request can be a preparation for as you mention advertising and such. Let's assume this person who ask for friendship has asked a thousands before you....when gathered enough friends an advertising is launched....and will be seen in news feed (if not turned off for that specific person).
Also i don't see why some body needs like say over thousands of so called 'friends'....do they really have conversations with all of them? no i don't think so! i thinks that's all about something else ;)
Usually i keep such friendship alive a couple of days just to make sure...if they don't text anything at all during these days they are removed. I don't see the point making friendship and then don't even say 'hi','hello' or whatever....
If it's a registered profile I accept the request : there's contacts advertising for their products and I could also advertise for mine. No one dies of.
Globally the new used term "Friends" from facebook on all socials networks is inappropriated, it used to be called "Contacts" ... but come on ... I just suppose it's more user-friendly
