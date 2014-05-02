Having pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,?
xhxiang:Hi, is this a real or a demo account?
I have 3 pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,after my ea has run some hours .
and I can not delete it from the list ,what can I do?
Malacarne:it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday.
Hi, is this a real or a demo account?
Hi, is this a real or a demo account?
xhxiang:In some parts of the world the May, 1st, usually is a holiday... If your broker is off during the holiday it's possible that the server is not accepting any kind of orders, even cancelling requests.
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday.
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday.
xhxiang:You have to talk to your broker for issue about your real account.
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday.
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday.
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I have 3 pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,after my ea has run some hours .
and I can not delete it from the list ,what can I do?