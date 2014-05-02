Having pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,?

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I have 3 pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,after my ea has run some hours .

and I can not delete it from the list ,what can I do? 

bug? 

 
xhxiang:

I have 3 pending order in the Trade list and they are "request cancelling" ,after my ea has run some hours .

and I can not delete it from the list ,what can I do? 

Hi, is this a real or a demo account?
 
Malacarne:
Hi, is this a real or a demo account?
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday. 
 
xhxiang:
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday. 
In some parts of the world the May, 1st, usually is a holiday... If your broker is off during the holiday it's possible that the server is not accepting any kind of orders, even cancelling requests.
 
xhxiang:
it is real account, and they have been there from yesterday. 
You have to talk to your broker for issue about your real account.
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