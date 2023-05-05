Where to find blog articles?

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Where can I find blog articles posted by other users? I only see how to view a list of "articles" articles. But these are not blog posts 

 

go to this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and select the category on the left side of the page.

Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
 

If you want to select the blog posts of some other users (or your personal blog posts) so there is the other way to do it:
go to the search function on the top right corner of the page, and type the username.

Example with your username (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk):

Example with my blog posts:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

go to this link https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs and select the category on the left side of the page.

Thank you for the URL. That is exactly what I was looking for.

Is it a secret URL or is it available somewhere?

When I use my profile to access the blog link on the left, I see only my own post and don't have a search feature there 



Thank you!

 
Eugen Funk #:

Thank you for the URL. That is exactly what I was looking for.

Is it a secret URL or is it available somewhere?

When I use my profile to access the blog link on the left, I see only my own post and don't have a search feature there 



Thank you!

The link to the blogs are on the bottom of this page.
Besides, using the search on the top right corner - you can find the brog posts for any user
(incl for yourself in the way as I described by images on my previous post above).

-------------------

Why the users are making blog posts? Why do they/users need it?
Because blog service was designed/developed (in the beginning) for indexing the blog posts by google for example (and it is the main reason for this blog service here on this mql5 internet portal).

So, if the users want to promote something or to post some information on the blogs - this information will be on google search to be available for everybody.
For example, if you made a blog post two days ago, and I will search on google something as "Maximizing Your Profits 'AI for Gold' Expert Advisor" so
it will be the first to find (on google):

So, I am suggesting to use the name of the blog post which may be good for google to find (which words are the people searching? so select some of them in the title of your blog post + your particularities; means: "simple but special" title).

 
It is found easily with e.g. google search or in my case Startpage.com: "site: mql5.com blog"
 
Eugen Funk:

Where can I find blog articles posted by other users? I only see how to view a list of "articles" articles. But these are not blog posts 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk/blog

Change username (and language).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

The link to the blogs are on the bottom of this page.
...

No it's not.
[Deleted]  
@Alain Verleyen #: No it's not.

It's at the bottom of every forum page at least ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It's at the bottom of every forum page at least ...


Yes I misread, I was thinking "Top" of the forum page, as it was at the start of the Blogs feature.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: Yes I misread, I was thinking "Top" of the forum page, as it was at the start of the Blogs feature. I will delete these messages if you are ok.
Leave it for future reference as I have seen this question asked before.
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