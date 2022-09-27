Where did the Blogs section go?
About how to search in the forum/CodeBase/Market/ Blogs (incl your own blog):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 (small forum thread).
When you are searching your own blog posts so place your forum login here (your login is riuryk as I see from your profile page for example):
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
Carlos Moreno Gonzalez: Sorry if I'm blind, but I can't find a link to the "Blogs" section. If I remember correclty there was a link somewhere. I can access My Blog by typing the URL or searching, but I'm sure I must be missing a link somewhere. All I can see is "Articles" on the top bar. Where did that go? Am I going getting even blinder? :DAt the very end of the page, in the footer section, in the left column, you will find it ... Trading blogs
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
- www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
Thanks guys!
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Sorry if I'm blind, but I can't find a link to the "Blogs" section. If I remember correclty there was a link somewhere. I can access My Blog by typing the URL or searching, but I'm sure I must be missing a link somewhere. All I can see is "Articles" on the top bar. Where did that go? Am I going getting even blinder? :D
Thanks in advance.