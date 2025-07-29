How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts?
Is there an advanced search somewhere? Is there a link in my profile that allows me to list all my own Posts?
1. Go to your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/p455w0rm/publications/all and check your posts:
Sergey Golubev:
2. The second way is to search under your username.
Go to the Search, write your username and make a search.
Aha..."Publications"...that is a little misleading and the reason I couldn't find it.
Thanks so much, Sergey. Greatly appreciated!
