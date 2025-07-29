How do I view or search for all my own Forum Posts?

New comment
 
Is there an advanced search somewhere? Is there a link in my profile that allows me to list all my own Posts?
 
Steve:
Is there an advanced search somewhere? Is there a link in my profile that allows me to list all my own Posts?

Yes.

Click on "All Messages".

 

1. Go to your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/p455w0rm/publications/all and check your posts:

 

2. The second way is to search under your username.
Go to the Search, write your username and make a search.

 
Sergey Golubev:

2. The second way is to search under your username.
Go to the Search, write your username and make a search.

Aha..."Publications"...that is a little misleading and the reason I couldn't find it.

Thanks so much, Sergey. Greatly appreciated!

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

2. The second way is to search under your username.
Go to the Search, write your username and make a search.

Thanks for the info!
 

i prefer clicking All Messages in profile page on the left.


New comment