I have created a Strategy which should normally work fine, but theres is one major issue
Hi guys, i have created this strategy which is executing one trade a day, the idea here is to buy when the overall trend is bullish and sell when the overall trend is bearish. The issue is, that the bot aint buying, its only selling.... its also selling when the trend is bullish. I tried a lot but havent found the issue. please help me guys.
- Strategy tester
- How to code?
- trade at time
An other ChatGPT code ?
yaser.abu-shaqra:Because your isBulish is always false …
Hi guys, i have created this strategy which is executing one trade a day, the idea here is to buy when the overall trend is bullish and sell when the overall trend is bearish. The issue is, that the bot aint buying, it’s only selling.... it’s also selling when the trend is bullish. I tried a lot but havent found the issue. please help me guys.
Hi guys, i have created this strategy which is executing one trade a day, the idea here is to buy when the overall trend is bullish and sell when the overall trend is bearish. The issue is, that the bot aint buying, it’s only selling.... it’s also selling when the trend is bullish. I tried a lot but havent found the issue. please help me guys.
calling indicators in MT5 is a little different than MT4. Also your conditions with time should be reviewed… what if there is no tick during second 0 ? You should not use second ==0 …
- Alain Verleyen #: An other ChatGPT code ?
Yes.
Stop using ChatGPT.
Help needed to debug and fix an AI EA - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2023)
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double fastMovingAverage = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, fastSMA, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
Mt5 code doesn't return a double.
Even if the code runs successfully, it still won't generate profit when using the default settings SL=50 & TP=150
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