OpenCL::Example with Image Blurring Algorithm ,Questions and Issues - page 3
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2D mapping of work groups and work items . What it does :
it creates a fake work space of x by y dimensions .
It then logs all the coordinates that arrive in the kernel , the global ids the local ids and the work group ids.
The result is sent to a file after the kernel completes .
From a first glance it appears that the first dimension , x , determines the number of the work items in the work groups and , the second , the number of the works groups .
Now there is a maximum number of work items per work group (1024) in my gpu (don't read the mql5 docs on this they are wrong) and a 256 available work groups for the kernel (if that documentation is correct)
So , i can now test if the docs are correct by creating a -very annoying- 3D test and if it fails above 256 available groups then the docs are right on this one .
here is a snapshot of the output
it appears local id y and group id x are not used
So the output is telling us that the "slot" at position 511 was processed in group 31 by work item 15
Edit : if i supply the additional local_size_array in CLExecute and set it to 4,4 this happens :
Now we can investigate what on earth that does.
neat
Edit2 the CL_KERNEL_WORK_GROUP_SIZE matches the number of items openCL divides the full work load by . For instance , i get that value to be 256 (for the 1D kernel) .
The docs say ,lets skip the what but look at the that are , "that are available for the kernel" .
So to simplify the observation , on the 1D test , i throw 512 items it splits in 2 groups , 1024 items it splits in 4 groups ,2560 it splits in 10 groups and so on.
Now if i start increasing the items per that value and run the kernel each time i will be able to get the concurrency # , meaning how many groups run at the same time in parallel and that would be a very useful indication.How would we get the # of concurrent groups ? By measuring the execution time . Concurrent groups wont deviate that much in execution .Essentially it will tell us how to split the work load .
https://web.engr.oregonstate.edu/~mjb/cs575/Handouts/gpu101.1pp.pdf
SM/Multiprocessor = Compute Unit
Thread = Work Item
Cuda Core = Processing Element
Warp = ?
how to get info on your nVidia gear like this :
Hi
consider these 2 kernels
Kernel A
Kernel B
Why is Kernel A not registering its private mem size but kernel B is reporting 40bytes ? If you know , thanks
They are both for testing there is no goal in the calculations . (i expect there may be errors)
Im attaching the source code of this small test , it does not execute anything on the device.
Also , when i change kernelB from double types to float it reports 32 bytes
alternate kernel B :
report with that :
OpenCL local memory , work groups , atomic and barrier
Code and ExpalnationNote : i'm allocating 8 bytes of local memory but the kernel reports 12 bytes , i still don't know why that is .