PM message
It may be for several reasons:
1. The user does not want to receive PM message and he/user changed the settings in his profile to be the following:
2. You are sending PM messages in quick way or to many users in very quick way, and the system (PM system) stopped you for some period of time.
What to do? You can try tomorrow for example (or wait for several hours).
3. Unknown reason related to internet (public wifi and so on) or to this website.
What to do? Change internet/wifi from public one to mobile for some period of time ... or wait for several hours for example.
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This is my observation about this error.
It may be for several reasons:
1. The user does not want to receive PM message and he/user changed the settings in his profile to be the following:
2. You are sending PM messages in quick way or to many users in very quick way, and the system (PM system) stopped you for some period of time.
What to do? You can try tomorrow for example (or wait for several hours).
3. Unkknown reason related to internet (public wifi and so on) or to this website.
What to do? Change internet/wifi from oublic one to mobile for some period of time ... or wait for several hours for example.
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This is my observation about this error.
thank you. now is no error....Sergey Golubev i don'ts know why my phone not receive mq5 verified code.last few day i am try can not it fix.google yahoo verified code also receive my phone.i dont's think my phone same error have.i am told it seveice desk last friday no reply yet
When you PM someone, don't just say "hi".
State your intentions right away so that the person on the other side can responde appropriately to your contact.
It is very annoying receiving messages from users just saying "hi" and nothing else.
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hello friends what's this error pm message can not sent