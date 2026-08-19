mql5 verified code not receive my phone
mql5 verified code not receive my phone.how to fix this? google yahoo mail verify code also receive my phone.
my phone no error.sameone help me fix this
contact support
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:
mql5 verified code not receive my phone.how to fix this? google yahoo mail verify code also receive my phone.
my phone no error.sameone help me fix this
Try with another phone. Maybe your phone has message blocking enabled (or can't receive messages).
I had the same problem as you, then my solution was to use a new phone. And done.
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake #:
i added new number mql5 code was not receive😒😒
The fact that you didn't receive the code doesn't mean that it wasn't sent from MQL5.com.
Many users from various countries can't receive these codes because their phone providers don't allow international incoming SMSs.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
The fact that you didn't receive the code doesn't mean that it wasn't sent from MQL5.com.
Many users from various countries can't receive these codes because their phone providers don't allow international incoming SMSs.
It's a bug on this site, not a problem with users' phones.
I have shown it to the support team with examples. An international site should not have errors like this.
Files:
IMG_20230418_140157.jpg 2489 kb
Since a week now I am talking about this problem with the support team but still not able to get the code
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