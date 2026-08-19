mql5 verified code not receive my phone

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mql5 verified code not receive my phone.how to fix this? google yahoo mail verify code also  receive my phone.
my phone no error.sameone help me fix this
 
contact support
 
Chioma Obunadike #:
contact support

I told them about this on Friday. But there is no proper answer yet.

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:
mql5 verified code not receive my phone.how to fix this? google yahoo mail verify code also  receive my phone.
my phone no error.sameone help me fix this

Try with another phone. Maybe your phone has message blocking enabled (or can't receive messages).

I had the same problem as you, then my solution was to use a new phone. And done.

 
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha #:

Try with another phone. Maybe your phone has message blocking enabled (or can't receive messages).

I had the same problem as you, then my solution was to use a new phone. And done.

i will try diffren phone sim card added.But the mql5 code was not received 😒😒

 

i added new number mql5 code was not receive😒😒


 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake #:

i added new number mql5 code was not receive😒😒


The fact that you didn't receive the code doesn't mean that it wasn't sent from MQL5.com.

Many users from various countries can't receive these codes because their phone providers don't allow international incoming SMSs.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The fact that you didn't receive the code doesn't mean that it wasn't sent from MQL5.com.

Many users from various countries can't receive these codes because their phone providers don't allow international incoming SMSs.

It's a bug on this site, not a problem with users' phones.
I have shown it to the support team with examples. An international site should not have errors like this.
Files:
IMG_20230418_140157.jpg  2489 kb
 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake #:
It's a bug on this site, not a problem with users' phones.
I have shown it to the support team with examples. An international site should not have errors like this.

If its indeed a bug in MQL5.com's side, I hope they fix it soon.

 
Since a week now I am talking about this problem with the support team but still not able to get the code
 
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha #:

Try with another phone. Maybe your phone has message blocking enabled (or can't receive messages).

I had the same problem as you, then my solution was to use a new phone. And done.

Thank you nguyen hang hai ha# my error done 
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