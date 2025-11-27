Regarding phone number verification

I am new to this site, and when I tried to verify my phone number, I did not receive an OTP. I tried several times to no avail.
Does anyone know what the support email is for this site? Also, I don't know if there is a live chat facility. How can I directly tell them about my problem?.
 
That could happen when the phone operator doesn't allow to receive any message for other country. It happens to some of the operators in my country.
 
I contacted support and they resolved my issue.
