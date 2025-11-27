Regarding phone number verification
I am new to this site, and when I tried to verify my phone number, I did not receive an OTP. I tried several times to no avail.
Does anyone know what the support email is for this site? Also, I don't know if there is a live chat facility. How can I directly tell them about my problem?.
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
Sivakumar:That could happen when the phone operator doesn't allow to receive any message for other country. It happens to some of the operators in my country.
I contacted support and they resolved my issue.
