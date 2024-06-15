Indicators: AllAverages v4.9
How can this indicator be used to get buy and sell signals?
Does anybody know if it is a non repainting indicator?
Short version: does it repaint?
How can the indicator be used to get buy and sell signals ?
a) Color change from Blue to Orange: Sell.
b) Color Change from Orage to Blue: Buy.
c) Activate signaling options, then you should get E-Mail-notifications about the color change.
a), b) and c) are personal guesses, i did not check it by running the indicator.
Hi, IVAN ASTAFUROV
Thank you again for putting all together, this is a wonderful combo of tool!
If anyone having issues where backtester showing different results in Visual and Non-Visual mode:
Add the following line in the top:
#property tester_everytick_calculate
This will ensure that no ticks are skipped, as Non-Visual backtester tends to skip some ticks which leads to inaccurate data.
Hi, IVAN ASTAFUROV
Thank you again for putting all together, this is a wonderful combo of tool!
If anyone having issues where backtester showing different results in Visual and Non-Visual mode:
Add the following line in the top:
This will ensure that no ticks are skipped, as Non-Visual backtester tends to skip some ticks which leads to inaccurate data.
He didnt put this together. It was developed by Igor Durkin from Trend Laboratory.
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AllAverages v4.9:
One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.
Author: IVAN ASTAFUROV