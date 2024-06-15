Indicators: AllAverages v4.9

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AllAverages v4.9:

One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.

AllAverages v4.9

Author: IVAN ASTAFUROV

 

How can this indicator be used to get buy and sell signals?

 
Thanks, cpacibo
 
How can the indicator be used to get buy and sell signals ?
 

Does anybody know if it is a non repainting indicator?

Short version: does it repaint?

 
Desmond011 #:
How can the indicator be used to get buy and sell signals ?

a) Color change from Blue to Orange: Sell.

b) Color Change from Orage to Blue: Buy.

c) Activate signaling options, then you should get E-Mail-notifications about the color change.

a), b) and c) are personal guesses, i did not check it by running the indicator.

 

Hi, IVAN ASTAFUROV

Thank you again for putting all together, this is a wonderful combo of tool!

If anyone having issues where backtester showing different results in Visual and Non-Visual mode:

Add the following line in the top:

#property tester_everytick_calculate

This will ensure that no ticks are skipped, as Non-Visual backtester tends to skip some ticks which leads to inaccurate data. 

IVAN ASTAFUROV
IVAN ASTAFUROV
  • 2023.10.22
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Tau Vaitkus #:

Hi, IVAN ASTAFUROV

Thank you again for putting all together, this is a wonderful combo of tool!

If anyone having issues where backtester showing different results in Visual and Non-Visual mode:

Add the following line in the top:

This will ensure that no ticks are skipped, as Non-Visual backtester tends to skip some ticks which leads to inaccurate data. 

He didnt put this together. It was developed by Igor Durkin from Trend Laboratory. 

 
TO jest najzwyklejsza SMA period 14 na każdym TF.
 
very good indicator...
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