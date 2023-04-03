optimization starts but does nothing
Devon Kapler:Hey everyone. I am having an issue with the optimization process. I enable all my parameters and select what pair and such, and when I click "start" my computer ramps up and shows all the core connected cores, but does nothing. I had this optimization started lastnight before bed. I woke up and my office was warm from my PC, but the optimization showed no passes and no time started/remaining, and no errors. Has anyone had this issue?
Possibly a problem in your code causing an infinite loop or something to the effect.
Do a single run and with the same parameters of the initial pass of the optimisation and see how long it takes for that single run.
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Hey everyone. I am having an issue with the optimization process. I enable all my parameters and select what pair and such, and when I click "start" my computer ramps up and shows all the core connected cores, but does nothing. I had this optimization started lastnight before bed. I woke up and my office was warm from my PC, but the optimization showed no passes and no time started/remaining, and no errors. Has anyone had this issue?
screencast video if you want to see what i'm doing. https://www.screencast.com/t/DJbDg3DWX