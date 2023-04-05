[Invalid Stops]- Print("Stop Level is: ", stops_level); returning 0
Hello,
I am encountering the "Invalid Stops" error message in my EA code. After conducting a check, the value that is being returned is 0. I have confirmed that the issue is related to the stop loss and not the take profit, as I am not placing a take profit at execution.
I would like to know if you have any suggestions as to what might be causing this error message to appear, and how I can go about resolving it. I would appreciate any insights or advice you might have regarding this matter.
Thank you.
Check:
Output:
My friend you should share your source code.
Hello,
I am encountering the "Invalid Stops" error message in my EA code. After conducting a check, the value that is being returned is 0. I have confirmed that the issue is related to the stop loss and not the take profit, as I am not placing a take profit at execution.
I would like to know if you have any suggestions as to what might be causing this error message to appear, and how I can go about resolving it. I would appreciate any insights or advice you might have regarding this matter.
Thank you.
Check:
Output:
Apologies for the delay in my response. I have diligently conducted further research and attempted various solutions to address the issue at hand, unfortunately without success.
In order to ensure compliance with all necessary criteria a trading robot must meet prior to being published in the Market,https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555, I have initiated a test template for m Expert Advisors (EAs).
so far, all checks implemented appear to be functioning correctly, with the exception of the "invalid stop levels" error. I have provided the relevant code and a snippet of the output values pertaining to the stop levels below. Your assistance and expertise in resolving this matter would be greatly appreciated.
Buy trade output:
Sell trade output:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Invalid Stoploss Test.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023,Santos Family Holdings LLC | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023,Santos Family Holdings LLC" #property version "1.0" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> #include <MovingAverages.mqh> input int magicNumber = 11162022;// Magic Number input int startHour = 0; //Start Hour input int startMinute = 0; //Start Minute input int endHour = 23; // End Hour input int endMinute = 59; // End minute input double maxDailyDrawdownPercent = 10.0; // Maximum daily drawdown percent input double lotSize = 0.1; // Lot size input double stopLossPoints =3000; // Stoploss in points input double takeProfitPoints =13000; // Take profit in points input int trailingStopPoints = 3000; //Trailing stoploss in points ***Not active yet*** input bool tradeMonday = true; //Trade on Moday input bool tradeTuesday = true; //Trade on Tuesday input bool tradeWednesday = true; //Trade on Wednesday input bool tradeThursday = true; //Trade on Thursday input bool tradeFriday = true; //Trade on Friday //Global Variables double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double PointValue =0; //Trade classes and Handles CTrade trade; CAccountInfo AccInfo; int ma6Handle, ma26Handle, ma58Handle, ma60Handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Oninit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //Set Magic number and Filing type trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(_Symbol); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicNumber); // Initialize moving averages ma6Handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 6, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); ma26Handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 26, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); ma58Handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 58, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); ma60Handle = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 60, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(ma6Handle == INVALID_HANDLE || ma26Handle == INVALID_HANDLE || ma58Handle == INVALID_HANDLE || ma60Handle == INVALID_HANDLE) { return INIT_FAILED; } else { Print("Moving average indicator handles have been initialized "); } //Check valid lotsize if(!checkValidVolume(lotSize)) { Print("Invalid Volume, Check lot size: ",lotSize); return INIT_FAILED; } else { Print("Lot size is withing the symbol requirements, lot size: ", lotSize); } //Check if trading is allowed bool tradeAllowed= TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED); if(!tradeAllowed) { Print("Terminal check: Trading is not allowed"); return INIT_FAILED; } else { Print("Terminal check: Trading is allowed"); } double MyPoint=_Point; if(_Digits==3 || _Digits==5) MyPoint=_Point*10; PointValue= MyPoint; if(!PointValue) { Print("Current symbol point value Error: ",GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } else { Print("The current symbol point value is: ",PointValue); } if(!Bars(_Symbol,_Period)>100) { Print("There is not enough price history available on this chart."); return INIT_FAILED; } else {Print("There is enough price data for trading on this chart");} return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for open | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckForOpen(void) { // Run Checks before placing trades if(!isTradingTime()) {Print("It is not time to trade, Start Hour: ", startHour,"Start Minute: ", startMinute);} else { if(!isTradingDay()) {Print("Today is not an active trading day, check inputs for more information");} else { if(!checkMaxDailyDrawdown()) {Print("The Max Daily drawdown has been reached: ", checkMaxDailyDrawdown(), " There will be no more tarding for today");} else { //Print("The Max Daily drawdown is : ", checkMaxDailyDrawdown()); // Update moving average values double ma6Value[2], ma26Value[2], ma58Value[2], ma60Value[2]; if(CopyBuffer(ma6Handle, 0, 0, 2, ma6Value) != 2 || CopyBuffer(ma26Handle, 0, 0, 2, ma26Value) != 2 || CopyBuffer(ma58Handle, 0, 0, 2, ma58Value) != 2 || CopyBuffer(ma60Handle, 0, 0, 2, ma60Value) != 2) { Print("Error updating moving average values."); return; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal=WRONG_VALUE; if(//---Buy conditions //example condition for testing ma6Value[0] > ma60Value[0] ) signal=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // Set buy order type if(//---Sell Conditions //example condition for testing ma6Value[0] < ma60Value[0] ) signal=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // Set sell order type if(signal==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { double entryPrice = Ask; double stopLoss = entryPrice - stopLossPoints * PointValue; double takeProfit = entryPrice + takeProfitPoints * PointValue; Print("Buy Order Entry Price: ", entryPrice," Buy Order Stoploss: ",stopLoss," Buy Order Take profit: ",takeProfit," Symbol trade stops level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL," checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(): ", checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)); double marginCheck = AccInfo.MarginCheck(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,lotSize,entryPrice); double freeMarginCheck = AccInfo.FreeMargin(); //Print("marginCheck: ", marginCheck,"freeMarginCheck: ",freeMarginCheck); //Check margin and stop levels if(marginCheck < freeMarginCheck && checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) { //Open buy trade if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,lotSize,entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) {Print("Buy trade Error code ", GetLastError());} } } else { if(signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { double entryPrice = Bid; double stopLoss = entryPrice + stopLossPoints * PointValue; double takeProfit = entryPrice - takeProfitPoints * PointValue; Print("Sell Order Entry Price: ", entryPrice," Sell Order Stoploss: ",stopLoss," Sell Order Take profit: ",takeProfit," Symbol trade stops level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL," checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(): ", checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)); double marginCheck = AccInfo.MarginCheck(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,lotSize,entryPrice); double freeMarginCheck = AccInfo.FreeMargin(); //Print("marginCheck: ", marginCheck,"freeMarginCheck: ",freeMarginCheck); //Check margin and stop levels if(marginCheck < freeMarginCheck && checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) { //Open sell trade if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,lotSize,entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) {Print("Sell trade Error code ", GetLastError());} } } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|OnTick | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //---If there are no open orders, check for open conditions if(TotalOrdersCount() <= 0) CheckForOpen(); /* if(trailingStopPoints > 0 && TotalOrdersCount() > 0) applyTrailingStop(); */ //Print("Ontick Error."); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for active trading time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isTradingTime() { MqlDateTime mqlDateTime; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), mqlDateTime); int currentHour = mqlDateTime.hour; int currentMinute = mqlDateTime.min; int startTimeInMinutes = startHour * 60 + startMinute; int endTimeInMinutes = endHour * 60 + endMinute; int currentTimeInMinutes = currentHour * 60 + currentMinute; if(startTimeInMinutes <= currentTimeInMinutes && currentTimeInMinutes <= endTimeInMinutes) { return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check volume | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkValidVolume(double volume) { double minVolume = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); double maxVolume = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); double volumeStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); if(volume < minVolume || volume > maxVolume) { return false; } double volumeDifference = volume - minVolume; double stepCount = MathRound(volumeDifference / volumeStep); if(MathAbs(volumeDifference - stepCount * volumeStep) > 0.0001) { return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Check SL TP Levels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(double entryPrice, double stopLoss, double takeProfit) { double minStopLevel = SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) * _Point; double freezeLevel = SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL) * _Point; if(MathAbs(entryPrice - stopLoss) < minStopLevel || MathAbs(entryPrice - takeProfit) < minStopLevel) { return false; } if(MathAbs(entryPrice - stopLoss) < freezeLevel || MathAbs(entryPrice - takeProfit) < freezeLevel) { return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for active trading day | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isTradingDay() { datetime currentTime = TimeCurrent(); MqlDateTime mqlDateTime; TimeToStruct(currentTime, mqlDateTime); ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK currentDayOfWeek = (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)mqlDateTime.day_of_week; switch(currentDayOfWeek) { case MONDAY: return tradeMonday; case TUESDAY: return tradeTuesday; case WEDNESDAY: return tradeWednesday; case THURSDAY: return tradeThursday; case FRIDAY: return tradeFriday; default: return false; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Check max daily drawdown | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool checkMaxDailyDrawdown(void) { static datetime lastTradingDay = 0; static double initialBalance = 0; datetime currentDay = TimeCurrent() / 86400; if(currentDay > lastTradingDay) { lastTradingDay = currentDay; initialBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); } double currentBalance = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); double drawdown = initialBalance - currentBalance; double drawdownPercent = (drawdown / initialBalance) * 100; //Print("Calculated draw down percent is :", drawdownPercent,"the max daily drawdown percent is: ",maxDailyDrawdownPercent); return drawdownPercent <= maxDailyDrawdownPercent; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing stop | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void applyTrailingStop(void) { int totalOrders = PositionsTotal(); double trailingStopPointsapply = trailingStopPoints * PointValue; for(int i = 0; i < totalOrders; i++) { string symbol = PositionGetSymbol(i); if(symbol != _Symbol) continue; // Skip positions of other symbols if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) != magicNumber) continue; // Skip positions with a different magic number ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); double stopLoss = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); double newStopLoss = 0; if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { newStopLoss = Bid - trailingStopPointsapply; if(newStopLoss > openPrice && (stopLoss < openPrice || newStopLoss > stopLoss) && newStopLoss != stopLoss) { if(!trade.PositionModify(ticket, newStopLoss, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP))) { PrintFormat("Error: Failed to modify position. Error code: %d", GetLastError()); } } } else if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { newStopLoss = Ask + trailingStopPointsapply; if(newStopLoss < openPrice && (stopLoss > openPrice || newStopLoss < stopLoss) && newStopLoss != stopLoss) { if(!trade.PositionModify(ticket, newStopLoss, PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP))) { PrintFormat("Error: Failed to modify position. Error code: %d", GetLastError()); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Total Orders count | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int TotalOrdersCount() { int result=0; int posTotal=PositionsTotal(); for(int posIndex=posTotal-1; posIndex>=0; posIndex--) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(posIndex); if(PositionSelectByTicket(ticket) && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==magicNumber) result++; } return (result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Apologies for the delay in my response. I have diligently conducted further research and attempted various solutions to address the issue at hand, unfortunately without success.
In order to ensure compliance with all necessary criteria a trading robot must meet prior to being published in the Market,https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555, I have initiated a test template for m Expert Advisors (EAs).
so far, all checks implemented appear to be functioning correctly, with the exception of the "invalid stop levels" error. I have provided the relevant code and a snippet of the output values pertaining to the stop levels below. Your assistance and expertise in resolving this matter would be greatly appreciated.
Buy trade output:
Sell trade output:
Are you sure you can use price like 32617.58 for US30 ?
What is the tick size for this symbol on your broker ?
Are you sure you can use price like 32617.58 for US30 ?
What is the tick size for this symbol on your broker ?
double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); if (tickSize > 0) { PrintFormat("The tick size for the symbol %s is: %f", _Symbol, tickSize); } else { Print("Error: Failed to get the tick size."); }
output:
output:
Ok, I had not checked the code yet.
double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
You can't declare global price and use that in your request, you need to get the ACTUAL prices (Bid/Ask) at the moment you send your request.
Use SymbolInfotTick().
Ok, I had not checked the code yet.
You can't declare global price and use that in your request, you need to get the ACTUAL prices (Bid/Ask) at the moment you send your request.
Use SymbolInfotTick().
I appreciate your attention to the matter. I have updated the code and executed a back test for the previous month. Under previous circumstances, the log viewer would display a few pages of invalid stop level errors; however, after implementing the actual current ask/bid using the SymbolInfoTick() function, there has been a noticeable improvement.
Despite this positive change, the issue has not been fully resolved. I would appreciate any insights or suggestions you may have to help eliminate the remaining "Invalid Stop levels" errors. Thank you in advance for your assistance and expertise.
code update:
// get the current Actual ask/bid price MqlTick currentTick; if(SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, currentTick)) { double bidPrice = currentTick.bid; double askPrice = currentTick.ask; PrintFormat("Bid price for %s: %f", _Symbol, bidPrice); PrintFormat("Ask price for %s: %f", _Symbol, askPrice); if(signal==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { double entryPrice = askPrice; double stopLoss = entryPrice - stopLossPoints * PointValue; double takeProfit = entryPrice + takeProfitPoints * PointValue; Print("Buy Order Entry Price: ", entryPrice," Buy Order Stoploss: ",stopLoss," Buy Order Take profit: ",takeProfit," Symbol trade stops level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL," checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(): ", checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)); double marginCheck = AccInfo.MarginCheck(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,lotSize,entryPrice); double freeMarginCheck = AccInfo.FreeMargin(); //Print("marginCheck: ", marginCheck,"freeMarginCheck: ",freeMarginCheck); //Check margin and stop levels if(marginCheck < freeMarginCheck && checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) { //Open buy trade if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,lotSize,entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) {Print("Buy trade Error code ", GetLastError());} } } else { if(signal==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { double entryPrice = bidPrice; double stopLoss = entryPrice + stopLossPoints * PointValue; double takeProfit = entryPrice - takeProfitPoints * PointValue; Print("Sell Order Entry Price: ", entryPrice," Sell Order Stoploss: ",stopLoss," Sell Order Take profit: ",takeProfit," Symbol trade stops level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL," checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(): ", checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)); double marginCheck = AccInfo.MarginCheck(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,lotSize,entryPrice); double freeMarginCheck = AccInfo.FreeMargin(); //Print("marginCheck: ", marginCheck,"freeMarginCheck: ",freeMarginCheck); //Check margin and stop levels if(marginCheck < freeMarginCheck && checkStopLossTakeProfitLevels(entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) { //Open sell trade if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,lotSize,entryPrice,stopLoss,takeProfit)) {Print("Sell trade Error code ", GetLastError());} } } } }
You need to normalize your calculate price (SL/TP).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Need help to round order last digit to 0 or 5
Alain Verleyen, 2016.10.23 18:47
Normalize your price like that :
//| Normalize price according to tick size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double normalizePrice(double price)
{
double tickSize=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);
return(MathRound(price/tickSize)*tickSize);
}
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Hello,
I am encountering the "Invalid Stops" error message in my EA code. After conducting a check, the value that is being returned is 0. I have confirmed that the issue is related to the stop loss and not the take profit, as I am not placing a take profit at execution.
I would like to know if you have any suggestions as to what might be causing this error message to appear, and how I can go about resolving it. I would appreciate any insights or advice you might have regarding this matter.
Thank you.
Check:
Output: