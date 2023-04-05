[Invalid Stops]- Print("Stop Level is: ", stops_level); returning 0 - page 2
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You need to normalize your calculate price (SL/TP).
Test log Errors only:
Side note, were in the profit! lol
Thank you for your quick reply,, I implemented the suggested function. Although the code update has improved the situation, I am still encountering three "invalid stop" errors during the backtest. Are you able to provide further guidance on potential causes and solutions to completely resolve this issue?
Test log Errors only:
Side note, were in the profit! lol
When I change the backtest delay settings from "random delay" to "zero latency, ideal execution," the test returns without any errors. Could this be a slippage issue related to trade execution speed? If so, what steps can I take to address this?
Additionally, I am aiming to create a template that passes the automatic verification process for the marketplace. Is the verification performed using zero latency? If so, will my current issue have any impact on the verification outcome?
I've observed that when running the backtest with "random delay" settings, the number of invalid stop errors varies from 2 to 6 in different runs. However, when using the "zero latency, ideal execution" setting, there are no invalid stop errors at all. What could be the reason behind this discrepancy, and how can I ensure consistent performance across various latency settings?