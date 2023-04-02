CopyBUfferMaM error =4806

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Hello Everyone, I need help with this error. Any and every help is appreciated. 

I have created an EA and when I load it up, I am getting the error - I have three commands which are all similar but only the one above is failing please find below my code.

Thank You

int OnInit()
  {
   maHigh=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH);
   maMid=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   maLow=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW);
     
   if ( maHigh<0 || maLow<0 || maMid<0  ) // if (adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
     }
     return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   IndicatorRelease(maHigh);
   IndicatorRelease(maMid);
   IndicatorRelease(maLow);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maHigh);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maMid);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maLow);
  double                Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);
  double                Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits);
  // dynamic arrays to hold the values of the indicators
  double maH[] ;
  double maM[] ;
  double maL[] ;
  
 
    
  //so the values of in the arrays as set with last bar as 0
  ArraySetAsSeries(maH, true) ;
  ArraySetAsSeries(maM, true) ;
  ArraySetAsSeries(maL, true) ;

     
   if  (CopyBuffer(maHigh,0,0,50,maH) < 0 ){Print("CopyBUfferMaH error =", GetLastError());}
   if  (CopyBuffer(maMid,0,0,50,maM) < 0 ) {Print("CopyBUfferMaM error =", GetLastError());}
   if  (CopyBuffer(maLow,0,0,50,maL) < 0 ) {Print("CopyBUfferMaL error =", GetLastError());}
  
 

Also I get this error on every tick.

I have tried to look at the code over and over and cannot see what is different or wrong.

[Deleted]  
kodukoya:

Hello Everyone, I need help with this error. Any and every help is appreciated. 

I have created an EA and when I load it up, I am getting the error - I have three commands which are all similar but only the one above is failing please find below my code.

Thank You

This is working for me clockwork. Are you sure you have access to "Moving Average" manually from indicators menu?

 

Thank You Yashar, I do have access to Moving Averages. My High and Low moving average is working its the Median one that isn't. Yet I can set all these up via the Indicator menu.

So not sure why the code is failing.

 
kodukoya #:

Thank You Yashar, I do have access to Moving Averages. My High and Low moving average is working its the Median one that isn't. Yet I can set all these up via the Indicator menu.

So not sure why the code is failing.

Can you post a code that compiles to reproduce this issue ?
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                TradeMATester.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

int               maHigh;  
int                maLow; 
int               maMid ;
input int       maLength    = 4;

int OnInit()
  {
   maHigh=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH);
   maMid=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);
   maLow=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,maLength,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW);
     
   if ( maHigh<0 || maLow<0 || maMid<0  ) // if (adxHandle<0 || maHandle<0)
     {
      Alert("Error Creating Handles for indicators - error: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
     }
     return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   IndicatorRelease(maHigh);
   IndicatorRelease(maMid);
   IndicatorRelease(maLow);
  }
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maHigh);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maMid);
   ChartIndicatorAdd(ChartID(),0,maLow);
  double                Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);
  double                Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits);
  // dynamic arrays to hold the values of the indicators
  double maH[] ;
  double maM[] ;
  double maL[] ;
  
 
    
  //so the values of in the arrays as set with last bar as 0
  ArraySetAsSeries(maH, true) ;
  ArraySetAsSeries(maM, true) ;
  ArraySetAsSeries(maL, true) ;

     
   if  (CopyBuffer(maHigh,0,0,50,maH) < 0 ){Print("CopyBUfferMaH error =", GetLastError());}
   if  (CopyBuffer(maMid,0,0,50,maM) < 0 ) {Print("CopyBUfferMaM error : ", GetLastError());}
   if  (CopyBuffer(maLow,0,0,50,maL) < 0 ) {Print("CopyBUfferMaL error =", GetLastError());}
   
   
   }
 
Thank you, please find above a code that compiles
 
kodukoya #:
Thank you, please find above a code that compiles
I don't have any error with this code.
 

Thanks when I use the tester - no error shows up, but when I try to trade I continue to get the error below

screen shot of error

 
kodukoya #:

Thanks when I use the tester - no error shows up, but when I try to trade I continue to get the error below


Well. I don't know what is causing it for sure (are you sure you have the error with the posted coded ?), but your code is a bit "crazy" because it requests 50 values for 3 indicators on each tick, while 49 of these values are not changing.

It should also not use "ChartIndicatorAdd()" on each tick but only once (or not at all as it's not mandatory).

Do you have a lot of chart with indicators or EA running ?

 
Yes I am sure I am getting the error with the code. I will try to reduce some of the craziness. I thought ChartIndicatorAdd was necessary to get the MA's on the chart. I can remove these
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