How to purchase extra activations?
You will only be able to re-purchase the product/activations once you exhaust the remaining activations.
Others will tell you to create a new account and make your purchase from that account, but having duplicate accounts is prohibited and you may find this new account (or both) deleted, so it is not an option.
From this side we take duplicate accounts very seriously and we have multiple ways to find out if they are. Be careful with that, you may lose the products purchased.
Hi Miguel Angel,
This is not a good system.
Now there is a sale I and want to re-purchase the EA (to get more activations), but I cannot because I have 2 activations left to use.
So, I have to wait until my remaining activations are consumed and by then the sale will be over, and the seller may have increased the price. Not very customer-oriented.
Hi Miguel Angel,
This is not a good system.
Now there is a sale I and want to re-purchase the EA (to get more activations), but I cannot because I have 2 activations left to use.
So, I have to wait until my remaining activations are consumed and by then the sale will be over, and the seller may have increased the price. Not very customer-oriented.
Two activations are very good. For example, I still have 3 available activations for the product which I porchased in 2013:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi,
I purchased an EA several months ago, but it only had 5 activations. I have used 3 already. This EA was removed from the marketplace for most of the time I have had it, but has recently come back on. When I go to the listing page it says I have already purchased it (true), but does not let me purchase more activations - is there a way to do this? I want to purchase extra as it is a good EA and I dont want to run out (if it goes off the market again), or pay a lot more later once the price increases.
Thanks