Too many activations?

I purchased an EA from the market a few months ago and want to load it onto a another computer now. It won't allow me because it says I have 5 activations already which is not correct. How do I fix this?
 

If you have activations so you can install the products.
You can check it in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaochao1/market

This is my example (I have activations):

 
Thank you - fixed now.
 
Installed windows in my windows server 2012  VPS and now after reboot   it now requires i activate all my purchases again?? 
 
activation is per software + hardware.
 
Yes, if you changed your windows OS, you must install your MQL5 purchases again and you will need 1 activation for each.

 
Hi I have done the same , I have new HW and Software. I can download them , but i cannot get them to work on the chart. Theu are not loading. All free activations are loading 
 
Yes, If your Winsows 10 was updates so you need to delete all your purchases from Metatrader, and install them once again from same Metatrader,
One activation will be lost by this action.

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

