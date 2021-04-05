Too many activations?
I purchased an EA from the market a few months ago and want to load it onto a another computer now. It won't allow me because it says I have 5 activations already which is not correct. How do I fix this?
- EA activation
- How to purchase extra activations?
- So still, what is the product from the marketplace linked to?
If you have activations so you can install the products.
You can check it in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaochao1/market
This is my example (I have activations):
Thank you - fixed now.
Hi I have done the same , I have new HW and Software. I can download them , but i cannot get them to work on the chart. Theu are not loading. All free activations are loading
qriqbal1:
Yes, If your Winsows 10 was updates so you need to delete all your purchases from Metatrader, and install them once again from same Metatrader,
One activation will be lost by this action.
----------------
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2016.06.10
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
qriqbal1:
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
