Purchase an EA you already own after running out of activations
Hi all,
I ran out of activations for an EA.
I'd like to rebuy it but when I look in market place it just says Install on terminal, obviously I cannot as im out of activations.
Is there a easy way to rebuy the EA?
You cannot buy it again from a computer that is already installed, try on another.
I'm trying to buy it from the web on my laptop that has no MT4 terminals installed on this computer.
It just says install on terminal, with no option to repurchase.
Try to install it and see what happens.
I already said I'm on a laptop, where it is not installed.
Also this laptop has no MT4 terminals installed so I cannot have it installed currently. I'm trying to re-purchase via the website.
It will not work, you need to purchase it through a MT4 terminal that is not installed.
Can I make a purchase on a new PC Terminal and not use an activation there and then?
So purchase through MT4 terminal on a new machine without using an activation?
Yes of course, you can buy it but not activate it.
Are you sure? I thought each time you purchase via the terminal it auto installs?
Is there an option for this?
