Change tab colour?

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Hello, is there a way to change the tab colour like the pic below?

Hello

 
tonyalcaponHello, is there a way to change the tab colour like the pic below?

No, but I think it's a great idea.

[Deleted]  
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

No, but I think it's a great idea.

Using themes and editing Windows registry files


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

No, but I think it's a great idea.

indeed... for example if we have a lot of windows open (myself for example have all the currency pairs open)

it would be helpful to change the tab colour in order to for example  remember to focus more and some pairs.

 
Arpit T #Using themes and editing Windows registry files

I know that "playing" with Windows themes or from "Accessibility" you can achieve a dark mode.

Sticking to the OP's question and image; No, it is not possible from the terminal to assign different colors to those tabs as shown in the image.

Thanks anyway for the feedback. ;-)

 
Arpit T #:

Using themes and editing Windows registry files


can you please tell me the path and file name to edit?

 
tonyalcapon #:

indeed... for example if we have a lot of windows open (myself for example have all the currency pairs open)

it would be helpful to change the tab colour in order to for example  remember to focus more and some pairs.

I totally agree. Something like this would be a great help.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I know that "playing" with Windows themes or from "Accessibility" you can achieve a dark mode.

Sticking to the OP's question and image; No, it is not possible from the terminal to assign different colors to those tabs as shown in the image.

Thanks anyway for the feedback. ;-)

thanks for your fast reply

 
tonyalcapon #thanks for your fast reply

 

[Deleted]  
tonyalcapon #:

can you please tell me the path and file name to edit?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/440219

I have added a tutorial with a risk disclaimer.

You have to do trial and error to find which key is for tabs.

How to make MT5 complete black Windows 11 22H2 -Tutorial
How to make MT5 complete black Windows 11 22H2 -Tutorial
  • 2023.01.21
  • www.mql5.com
Step 1 : 1. Patch your system with this tool 2...
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

No, but I think it's a great idea.

3 years later: has this idea been forwarded to the development team? Is anything being done about this?
I want to assign colors to chart tabs very much. I develop, backtest and use multiple EAs and would like to quickly identify charts by color. Please make this happen in the future updates to MetaTrader 5 🙏
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