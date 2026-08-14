Change tab colour?
No, but I think it's a great idea.
indeed... for example if we have a lot of windows open (myself for example have all the currency pairs open)
it would be helpful to change the tab colour in order to for example remember to focus more and some pairs.
I know that "playing" with Windows themes or from "Accessibility" you can achieve a dark mode.
Sticking to the OP's question and image; No, it is not possible from the terminal to assign different colors to those tabs as shown in the image.
Thanks anyway for the feedback. ;-)
I know that "playing" with Windows themes or from "Accessibility" you can achieve a dark mode.
Sticking to the OP's question and image; No, it is not possible from the terminal to assign different colors to those tabs as shown in the image.
Thanks anyway for the feedback. ;-)
thanks for your fast reply
can you please tell me the path and file name to edit?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/440219
I have added a tutorial with a risk disclaimer.
You have to do trial and error to find which key is for tabs.
- 2023.01.21
- www.mql5.com
I want to assign colors to chart tabs very much. I develop, backtest and use multiple EAs and would like to quickly identify charts by color. Please make this happen in the future updates to MetaTrader 5 🙏
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Hello, is there a way to change the tab colour like the pic below?
Hello