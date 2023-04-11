Experts: Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH
No idea what it is you are doing but it is compiling just fine. By the way, don't copy/paste the code. Download the actual cryptos.mq4 file or the ZIP archive.
Hi,
I recently used this EA. It did try to open trade in ETHUSD in either direction over some period but failed to fill. with message "error opening sell order 130"
My account balance is below 500. I also get notification that not sufficient account balance .
Can you please advise how i can edit code for micro lot of 1000 and risk of 25 USD ?
Hi,
try to comment this lines:
it will remove limitation for minimum deposit
for depo 1000 also setup takeprofitratio 30 and risk 25
modify this 2 functions as in picture
comment this 2 lines and add instead min and max lot you want to use
sometimes broker doesn't allow to open 0.01 value for ETH/USD only 0.1 (in case of minimum lot 0.1 use risk parameter 250 and tpratio 30).
its always recommended not to use tpratio less than 30.
and also
modify constant minRange from 100 to 10
const int minRange=10;
if it will not help try to send me specification for your broker for ETH/USD pair (right menu - specification) and I'll attach code for you conditions.
Hi, yes. I'll try to post it next week.
Hello, thanks for the EA, interesting how simple it is, nice. Have you tried BTCUSD because of lower spread? The settings valueIndex etc.for BTC? I will try to test this on ICMarkets, I quess their spread is ok.
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="ETHUSD") { valueIndex=100; } else if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="BTCUSD") { valueIndex=100; ??? }
Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button when you post code.
Hello, thanks for the EA, interesting how simple it is, nice. Have you tried BTCUSD because of lower spread? The settings valueIndex etc.for BTC? I will try to test this on ICMarkets, I quess their spread is ok.
Hi,
Yes you can use BTCUSD. For broker where on BTCUSD the number of decimal places is 2, the value of valueIndex is 100
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="ETHUSD" || StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="BTCUSD" ) { valueIndex=100; }
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Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH:
Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.
Author: Serhii Zhuravlov