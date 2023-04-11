Experts: Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH

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Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH:

Crypto EA for ETH/USD pair.

Cryptos_V1 - MetaTrader 4 Expert for ETH

Author: Serhii Zhuravlov

 

When I try to compile this I get several issues.

What did you do to get it to work on your system? 

[Deleted]  
Jeff Goodwin #: When I try to compile this I get several issues. What did you do to get it to work on your system? 

No idea what it is you are doing but it is compiling just fine. By the way, don't copy/paste the code. Download the actual cryptos.mq4 file or the ZIP archive.


 

Hi, 

I recently used this EA. It did try to open trade in ETHUSD in either direction over some period but failed to fill. with message "error opening sell order 130" 

My account balance is below 500. I also get notification that not sufficient account balance . 

Can you please advise how i can edit code for micro lot of 1000 and risk of 25 USD ?

 

Hi,

try to comment this lines:



it will remove limitation for minimum deposit

for depo 1000 also setup takeprofitratio 30  and risk 25

modify this 2 functions as in picture


comment this 2 lines and add instead min and max lot you want to use


sometimes broker doesn't allow to open 0.01 value for ETH/USD only 0.1 (in case of minimum lot 0.1 use risk parameter 250 and tpratio 30).
its always recommended not to use tpratio less than 30.

and also

modify constant minRange from 100 to 10

const int minRange=10;


if it will not help try to send me specification for your broker for ETH/USD pair (right menu - specification)  and I'll attach  code for you conditions.

 
Hi, could you make a version with the entry and exit rules exactly the opposite, that might be an idea, below is my January 2023 backtest , thanks.
 

Hi, yes. I'll try to post it next week.

 
Hi, this EA with inverted signals, attched in discussion section
Files:
cryptos_vesa.mq4  11 kb
 

Hello, thanks for the EA, interesting how simple it is, nice. Have you tried BTCUSD because of lower spread? The settings valueIndex etc.for BTC? I will try to test this on ICMarkets, I quess their spread is ok. 

   if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="ETHUSD")
     {
      valueIndex=100;
     }   
    else  if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="BTCUSD")
     {
      valueIndex=100; ???
  }

[Deleted]  
@Henrik Veso #: Hello, thanks for the EA, interesting how simple it is, nice. Have you tried BTCUSD because of lower spread? The settings valueIndex etc.for BTC? I will try to test this on ICMarkets, I quess their spread is ok.

Please EDIT your post and use the CODE button when you post code.

Code button in editor

 
Henrik Veso #:

Hello, thanks for the EA, interesting how simple it is, nice. Have you tried BTCUSD because of lower spread? The settings valueIndex etc.for BTC? I will try to test this on ICMarkets, I quess their spread is ok. 


Hi,

Yes you can use BTCUSD. For broker where on BTCUSD the number of decimal places is 2, the value of valueIndex is 100

if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="ETHUSD" || StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,6)=="BTCUSD" )
     {
      valueIndex=100;
     }


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