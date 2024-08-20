MT5 - Ask & Bid Remove on Market Watch
You can't remove Ask/Bid from the Market Watch. They are absolutely essential to trading. If you have not realised that yet, then you need to do more research on the subject.
EDIT: You can however, simply hide the Market Watch window (or bring it back) (Ctrl-M).
Hi there,
I tried to find the appropriate part for this case, but I couldn't find it.
I see a few numbers on .set file before all my instruments but it looks like a random code of numbers. ( which takes out properties columns )
It doesn't help much.
This feature doesn't neccessary in my trading world. :)
Kind Regards,
Peter
So simple just adjust the width of marketwatch with scroll button and you wont see Bid / Ask
Hey,
Okay, okay I gave up because I want to see all speads, daily changes ( % ) also with addition to currency pairs and only. :)
I thought if the developers could make a right improvement in this case with a new bulid version but according to them, it is not possible. :/
Thanks for your answer anyway! :)
You can't remove Ask/Bid from the Market Watch. They are absolutely essential to trading. If you have not realised that yet, then you need to do more research on the subject.
EDIT: You can however, simply hide the Market Watch window (or bring it back) (Ctrl-M).
Its essential but you don't need to see the Bid and Ask on the market watch like that, almost pointless information really with a Bid / Ask line on your chart you really need to know the spread more so than two price levels.
You can use the "Popup Prices (F10)" window.
- www.metatrader5.com
Hey,
Okay, okay I gave up because I want to see all speads, daily changes ( % ) also with addition to currency pairs and only. :)
I thought if the developers could make a right improvement in this case with a new bulid version but according to them, it is not possible. :/
Thanks for your answer anyway! :)
I found a workaround for hiding bid/ask columns in the market watch.
1- right click on the market watch and uncheck "Auto Arrange"
2- click-drag to adjust the column widths for the Bid and Ask to zero width
3- wish me good luck!
Its essential but you don't need to see the Bid and Ask on the market watch like that, almost pointless information really with a Bid / Ask line on your chart you really need to know the spread more so than two price levels.
yes, i agree with you 10 hundred percent. Its like having no choice about having the TP and SL columns showing when most traders dont use them, or they use scripts and indicators to add hidden ones to the chart.
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Hi there,
I tried to find the appropriate part for this case, but I couldn't find it.
I see a few numbers on .set file before all my instruments but it looks like a random code of numbers. ( which takes out properties columns )
It doesn't help much.
This feature doesn't neccessary in my trading world. :)
Kind Regards,
Peter