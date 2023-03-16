MT4 demo account retrieve trough decritpion
A reputable broker should be able to help you as they would normally provide a way for you set or reset the password via their website dashboard.
Also, a reputable broker would also have sent you an email at the time the account was created with the account details (so check your emails).
However, besides the above two points, on the actual terminal you should have a message in your "Mailbox" with the password and account details (if you have not deleted the message) .
If not, then there is no way to recover passwords from the accounts file as it is encrypted.
A reputable broker should be able to help you as they would normally provide a way for you set or reset the password via their website dashboard.
Also, a reputable broker would also have sent you an email at the time the account was created with the account details (so check your emails).
However, besides the above two points, on the actual terminal you should have a message in your "Mailbox" with the password and account details (if you have not deleted the message) .
If not, then there is no way to recover passwords from the accounts file as it is encrypted.
I stated that there's not the mail.
The broker is IG, I wrote them and they told me that they had no access to demo accounts made trough mt4
Then you will have to abandon that account and create a new one via your broker's dashboard, and this time take note of the credentials and save them somewhere.
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Hello everyone, I've lost the password of my mt4 demo account, unfortunately the broker can't help me. The platform still perform an auto-login to the account, I was wondering if there's a way to decrypt Config/account.ini file were I think the password is stored?
For the sake of it: on mailbox there's no welcome message with password.
If anyone know a way to recover the pass it would be a massive help. Thank's.